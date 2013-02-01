Shuttle Columbia's Final Mission: Photos from STS-107

Shuttle Columbia Lifts Off: STS-107

Space Shuttle Columbia hurtles through a perfect blue Florida sky following. Liftoff of Columbia on mission STS-107 occurred on-time at 10:39 a.m. EST on Jan. 16, 2003.

Competing with the brilliant blue sky, flames behind Space Shuttle Columbia trail a column of smoke as the Shuttle hurtles toward space on mission STS-107. F

Shuttle Columbia's STS-107 Crew: Walkout

The STS-107 crew heads for the Astrovan and a ride to Launch Pad 39A for liftoff on Jan. 16, 2003. From left to right are Payload Commander Michael Anderson, Mission Specialist David Brown, Payload Specialist Ilan Ramon, Mission Specialists Laurel Clark and Kalpana Chawla, Mission Commandaer Rick Husband and Pilot William "Willie" McCool. Ramon is the first astronaut from Israel to fly on a Shuttle.

Astronaut Michael P. Anderson on STS-107

Astronaut Michael P. Anderson, STS-107 payload commander, reads a procedures checklist while working at the Combustion Module (CM-2) in the SPACEHAB Research Double Module (RDM) aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia. On Feb. 1, 2003, the seven crewmembers were lost with the Space Shuttle Columbia over North Texas. This picture was on a roll of unprocessed film later recovered by searchers from the debris.

Remembering Columbia

Tuesday, February 1, 2011: During the STS-107 mission, the crew appears to fly toward the camera in a group photo aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia. On the bottom row (L to R) are astronauts Kalpana Chawla, mission specialist; Rick D. Husband, mission commander; Laurel B. Clark, mission specialist; and Ilan Ramon, payload specialist. In the top row (L to R) are astronauts David M. Brown, mission specialist; William C. McCool, pilot; and Michael P. Anderson, payload commander. On February 1, 2003, during re-entry, the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated over northern Texas with all seven crewmembers aboard. This picture survived on a roll of unprocessed film recovered by searchers from the debris.

Astronaut Michael Anderson Checking Procedures on STS-107

Astronaut Michael P. Anderson, STS-107 payload commander, holds a procedures checklist while working at the Combustion Module (CM-2) in the SPACEHAB Research Double Module (RDM) aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia.

Astronaut Michael P. Anderson, STS-107 Payload Commander

Astronaut Michael P. Anderson, STS-107 payload commander, speaks into a portable microphone while working at the Combustion Module (CM-2) in the SPACEHAB Research Double Module (RDM) aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia.

Earth View From Space Shuttle Columbia

This Earth view featuring the southeastern Mediterranean and northeast Africa/Middle East border was photographed by an STS-107 crewmember onboard the Space Shuttle Columbia. On Feb. 1, 2003, the seven crewmembers were lost with the Space Shuttle Columbia over North Texas. This picture was on a roll of unprocessed film later recovered by searchers from the debris.

Astronaut Michael Anderson Reads a Checklist

Astronaut Michael P. Anderson, STS-107 payload commander, reads a checklist for the Fundamental Rodent Experiments Supporting Health (FRESH-2) Experiment in the SPACEHAB Research Double Module (RDM) aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia.