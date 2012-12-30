Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Dec. 30, 2012

Most Extreme Space Discoveries and More

ESO/L. Calçada

Last week SPACE.com took a look at the most extreme space discoveries of 2012, astronauts celebrated Christmas on the space station and the first original song was recorded in space. See the top stories of the last week here.



Asteroid No Threat to Earth in 2040: Study

Gemini Observatory

The Gemini North telescope has confirmed that asteroid 2011 AG5 will not hit Earth in 2040. [Full Story]

First 'Alien Earth' Will Be Found in 2013, Experts Say

PHL @ UPR Arecibo, ESA/Hubble, NASA

The first true “Earth twin” will probably be discovered next year, scientists say. [Full Story]

Most Extreme Space Discoveries of 2012

ESO/L. Calçada

Astronauts Celebrate Christmas on Space Station

NASA TV

Six astronauts celebrated a very space Christmas today, but what is Christmas like in space on the International Space Station? Do they get time off? What kind of decorations are on board? [Full Story]

Experimental Private Rocket Makes Highest Test Hop Yet

SpaceX

The Grasshopper flew 131 feet into the air on Dec. 17, its highest test flight yet. [Full Story]

Will Humans Keep Evolving on Ultra-Long Space Voyages?

Rick Guidice/NASA Ames Research Center

A Portland State University anthropologist speculates on how humans will evolve during multi-generational space missions. [Full Story]

NASA Unveils E-books on Hubble, Webb Space Telescopes

NASA and ESA

NASA has just released two free e-books about the Hubble Space Telescope and its not-yet-launched successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, with interactive features that let readers watch a galaxy collision or manipulate a telescope model between pages, agency officials say. [Full Story]

'Jewel in the Night': Video & Lyrics of 1st Original Song in Space

Chris Hadfield/Canadian Space Agency

Hear the first original song recorded in space, "Jewel in the Night," and get the full lyrics! [Full Story]

Look Up! 13 Must-See Stargazing Events in 2013

The year 2013 looks to be amazing for stargazers around the world. Highlights include a potentially dazzling comet and "ring of fire" solar eclipse. [Full Story]

Japan Launching Ambitious Asteroid-Sampling Mission in 2014

JAXA/Akihiro Ikeshita

Japan is preparing its Hayabusa2 asteroid sample-return spacecraft for a 2014 launch. The probe is Japan's second mission to retrieve samples of an asteroid in space. [Full Story]