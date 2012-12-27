'Jewel in the Night': Video & Lyrics of 1st Original Song in Space

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield strums a guitar while playing Christmas carols and gazing at Earth from the International Space Station in December 2012.

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield has recorded the first original song on the International Space Station, a folk tune about space exploration, the Christmas season and goodwill to people on and off the Earth.

Hadfield, who arrived at the space station on Dec. 21, just four days before the Christmas holiday, recorded the song on Dec. 23 and posted it online on Christmas Eve via YouTube and Twitter. Hadfield is a flight engineer with the station's current Expedition 34 crew and will command the outpost's Expedition 35 crew in early 2013. The Canadian Space Agency astronaut will be the first Canadian space station commander when he takes charge.

Check out Hadfield's song in the video here and then read the full lyrics below:

Jewel in the Night

By Chris Hadfield, Astronaut, Canadian Space Agency

So bright,

Jewel in the Night,

There in my window below.

So bright,

Dark as the night,

with all of our cities aglow.

It's long been our way,

To honor this day,

And offer goodwill to men.

And though,

Where ever we go,

It's come round to Christmas again.

So far,

Shines ever star,

There without limit to see.

So grand,

Faraway land,

Beckoning, calling to me.

And let it be shown,

Wherever we go,

In all of the wonders above.

With all that we bring,

There's no finer thing,

Than this message, this promise of love.

Love for the families that gather below,

Love for the stranger that you'll never know,

For those who are with you,

who wander above.

So bright,

Jewel in the Night,

There lies the cradle we knew.

Home of,

All that we love,

And all of our memories too.

It shall be our way to wander away,

to take with us all that we know,

And never cease,

This message of peace,

From Bethlehem so long ago.

You can see (and hear) more about how Hadfield prepared himself for playing the guitar in space here:

