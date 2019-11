At dawn the telescope enclosures of the VLT close for the day. (Image: © ESO/H.Heyer)

At dawn the telescope enclosures of the VLT close for the day as seen in this cool space wallpaper. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200