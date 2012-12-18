Expedition 34 Crew Launches to Space Station (Pictures)

Expedition 34 Soyuz Rollout Aft View

NASA/Carla Cioffi

The Soyuz rocket is rolled out to the launch pad by train on Monday, December 17, 2012, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Launch of the Soyuz rocket is scheduled for December 19 and will send Expedition 34/35 Flight Engineer Tom Marshburn of NASA, Soyuz Commander Roman Romanenko and Expedition 35 Commander Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) on a five-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

Expedition 34 Soyuz Rollout

NASA/Carla Cioffi

he Soyuz rocket is rolled out to the launch pad by train on Monday, December 17, 2012, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Launch of the Soyuz rocket is scheduled for December 19 and will send Expedition 34/35 Flight Engineer Tom Marshburn of NASA, Soyuz Commander Roman Romanenko and Expedition 35 Commander Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) on a five-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

Flags of Four Nations Before Launch

NASA/Carla Cioffi

he flags representing Kazakhstan and the nations of the three crewmembers who will launch in the Soyuz TMA-07M spacecraft are shown at the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Monday, Dec. 17, 2012.

Expedition 34 Soyuz Rocket Erected

NASA/Carla Cioffi

The Soyuz rocket is erected after being rolled out to the launch pad by train on Monday, December 17, 2012, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Expedition 34 Soyuz Rollout in Sunrise

NASA/Carla Cioffi

The Soyuz rocket is erected into position after being rolled out to the launch pad by train on Monday, December 17, 2012, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Expedition 34 Soyuz Assembly

NASA/Victor Zelentsov

The Soyuz rocket and Soyuz TMA-07M spacecraft are assembled at Building 112 on the Baikonur Cosmodrome, on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012 in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

Expedition 34 Crew

NASA

Expedition 34 Flight Engineer Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency (left), Soyuz Commander Roman Romanenko (center) and NASA Flight Engineer Tom Marshburn (right) are scheduled to launch Dec. 19 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on the Soyuz TMA-07M spacecraft.

Soyuz Engines Fire

NASA TV

The engines fire to initiate the launch of the Soyuz TMA-07M spacecraft Dec. 19 to launch three new Expedition 34 crewmembers to orbit.

Expedition 34 Soyuz Launch

NASA TV

The Soyuz TMA-07M spacecraft blasted off Dec. 19, carrying three new crewmembers toward the International Space Station.

Soyuz Blastoff

NASA TV

The Soyuz spacecraft is a bright spark in the Kazakhstan sky Dec. 19 as it lifts off to bring three new space station crewmembers to orbit.

Expedition 34 Launch Rocket

NASA

The Soyuz TMA-07M rocket carrying three spacewalkers to the International Space Station launched early Wednesday (Dec. 19) morning.