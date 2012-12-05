This space wallpaper shows a ribbon of gas, a very thin section of a supernova remnant caused by a stellar explosion that occurred more than 1,000 years ago, floating in our galaxy. The supernova that created it was probably the brightest star ever seen by humans.
Supernova Remnant SN 1006 Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.