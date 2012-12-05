Supernova Remnant SN 1006 Space Wallpaper

Trending

Supernova Remnant SN 1006
A ribbon of gas, a very thin section of a supernova remnant caused by a stellar explosion that occurred more than 1,000 years ago, floats in our galaxy.
This space wallpaper shows a ribbon of gas, a very thin section of a supernova remnant caused by a stellar explosion that occurred more than 1,000 years ago, floating in our galaxy. The supernova that created it was probably the brightest star ever seen by humans.

