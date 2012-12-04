Part of the constellation Scorpius centred on NGC 6357 which has star cluster Pismis 24 in its centre. This beautiful space wallpaper is a colour composite taken by the Digitized Sky Survey (DSS), the field of view is 3.8x3.3 degrees.
Wide-Field View of Area of NGC 6357 Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Davide De Martin (ESA/Hubble), the ESA/ESO/NASA Photoshop FITS Liberator & Digitized Sky Survey 2)
