Wide-Field View of Area of NGC 6357 Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

NGC 6357 ESO Wide Field View 1920
(Image: © Davide De Martin (ESA/Hubble), the ESA/ESO/NASA Photoshop FITS Liberator & Digitized Sky Survey 2)

Part of the constellation Scorpius centred on NGC 6357 which has star cluster Pismis 24 in its centre. This beautiful space wallpaper is a colour composite taken by the Digitized Sky Survey (DSS), the field of view is 3.8x3.3 degrees.

