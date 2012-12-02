Reader Photos: Dazzling Jupiter & November's Full Moon

Full Moon Over Washington, DC

Sergio Estupiñán Vesga

SPACE.com reader Sergio Estupiñán Vesga sent in this photo of the full moon taken in Washington, DC, on Nov. 28, 2012

Moon and Jupiter Over the Oregon Coast

Chris Levitan.

SPACE.com reader Chris Levitan sent in this photo of the full moon and Jupiter taken on the Oregon coast, Nov. 27, 2012.

Jupiter and the Jovian Moons Seen in Maryville, TN

Christopher Lonske

SPACE.com reader Christopher Lonske sent in his photo of Jupiter and the Jovian moons taken Nov. 28, 2012, in Maryville, TN.

Full Moon and Jupiter With Moons

Greg Diesel Walck (via Facebook

Astrophotographer Greg Diesel Walck shared his photo of the full moon and Jupiter plus moons taken Nov. 28, 2012. He writes: "Using multiple exposures from Wed nights moon images, here is the full moon with Jupiter (upper left) and it's 4 visible moons - Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto." Location was not specified.

Moonrise and Jupiter over Currituck, NC

Greg Diesel Walck (via Facebook

Astrophotographer Greg Diesel Walck sent in this photo of Jupiter and the moon through the woods of Moyock, NC, Nov. 28, 2012.

Moon, Jupiter and Aldebaran Over Woodstock, IL #2

Loren Olson

SPACE.com reader Loren Olson sent in this photo of the moon, Jupiter and Aldebaran with a tree branch in the foreground, taken on Nov. 28, 2012, in Woodstock, IL.

Jupiter and the Moon Seen Over Washington, DC

Sergio Estupiñán Vesga

SPACE.com reader Sergio Estupiñán Vesga sent in this photo of the full moon and Jupiter taken in Washington, DC, on Nov. 28, 2012

Moon and Jupiter Over Nova Scotia

Bill Curry

SPACE.com readerBill Curry took this photo of the moon and Jupiter near Port Maitland, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Nov. 28, 2012.

Jupiter and the Moon over Oxford, MI

Roy Gillard

SPACE.com reader Roy Gillard sent in a photo he took of Jupiter and the full moon from Oxford, MI, on Nov. 28, 2012.

Moon, Jupiter and Aldebaran Over Woodstock, IL

Loren Olson

SPACE. com reader Loren Olson sent in this photo of the moon, Jupiter and Aldebaran taken in Woodstock, IL, on Nov. 28, 2012. Loren writes: "My camera lens created a ghostly image of the Moon at upper right, due to the extreme brightness of the Moon compared to the planet and star."

Full Moon and Jupiter Over Michigan

Dale Mayotte

Astrophotographer Dale Mayotte sent in a photo of the full moon and Jupiter taken on Nov. 28, 2012, in Clinton Twp., MI.