Shadowy Moon: Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Photos

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of 2012: David Matthews

David Matthews

Photographer David Matthews snapped this photo of the penumbral lunar eclipse of Nov. 28, 2012, from Cagraray Island, Philippines. He used a Canon PowerShot SX10IS digital camera and 8-inch reflector telescope.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Phases of 2012: Rg Ferriols

Rg Ferriols

Photographer Rg Ferriols created this mosaic of the penumbral lunar eclipse of Nov. 28, 2012, from the Philippines to showcase the event's phases.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Over the Philippines #1

Peter Jones Dela Cruz

SPACE.com reader Peter Jones Dela Cruz sent in photos of the Nov. 28, 2012, penumbral lunar eclipse, taken in General Santos City, Philippines.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Over the Philippines #2

Peter Jones Dela Cruz

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Over Hawaii

Kalani Pokipala

SPACE.com reader Kalani Pokipala sent in a photo of the penumbral lunar eclipse of Nov. 28, 2012, and writes: "Winter has hit Hawaii! Probably a mere 55 degrees under a full moon shine. Yes, that's pretty cold for us down here in paradise. Always behind the rest of the world, but never without beautiful weather. This was shot during the peak of the eclipse last night around 4:50 am Hawaii time. Hope others enjoyed the winter's evening as much as we did."

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Over the Philippines #3

Peter Jones Dela Cruz

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: Moon's Path

F. Espenak, NASA’s GSFC

This NASA graphic by eclipse scientist Fred Espenak shows the path of the moon through the Earth's outer shadoow, the penumbra, during the penumbral lunar eclipse of Nov. 28, 2012.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Illustration

Space Telescope Science Institute

This still from a video skywatching guide shows how the penumbral lunar eclipse of Nov. 28 will slightly darken the full moon. The video guide is a monthly resource by the Space Telescope Science Institute in Maryland.

Total Eclipse of the Moon (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

What makes the moon turn dark and red? Find out in this embeddable SPACE.com lunar eclipse infographic here.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Visibility Map

F. Espenak, NASA’s GSFC

This NASA graphic by eclipse scientist Fred Espenak shows the region of visibility for the 2012 penumbral lunar eclipse of Nov. 28. East Asia, Australia, Hawaii and Alaska get the vest views.