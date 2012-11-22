Supernova Remnant NGC 2060 Space Wallpaper

Trending

Supernova Remnant NGC 2060
Located in the direction of the constellation Dorado in the Large Magellanic Cloud, the resplendent object known as NGC 2060 is the aftermath of a supernova.
(Image: © ESO)

Located in the direction of the constellation Dorado in the Large Magellanic Cloud, the resplendent object known as NGC 2060 is the aftermath of a supernova as seen in this space wallpaper. These powerful explosions serve as the death knell for massive stars, blasting heated matter out into surrounding space at great speed.

