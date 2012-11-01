Trending

NASA to Discuss Latest Mars Rover Findings Friday

By Search for Life 

Curiosity Rover Searching
An artist's concept of NASA's Curiosity rover searching for interesting samples on the Martian surface.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA will hold a press conference Friday (Nov. 2) to discuss the latest discoveries from the Mars rover Curiosity.

The press conference, which begins at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), will "provide an update on Curiosity's studies of the Martian atmosphere," according to a NASA media advisory. That may mean researchers have their first atmospheric results from the rover's Sample Analysis at Mars instrument, or SAM.

SAM can identify organic compounds, the carbon-containing building blocks of life. While SAM has yet to analyze its first soil sample, Curiosity has already sniffed the Red Planet's air several times in a search for methane, a gas commonly produced by organisms here on Earth. 

NASA will stream audio and visuals of the news conference live; you can follow along here.

The 1-ton Curiosity rover landed inside Mars' huge Gale Crater on Aug. 5, kicking off a two-year mission to determine if the Red Planet could ever have supported microbial life. The robot is currently investigating a sandy area called "Rocknest," where it has been trying out its scooping and soil-sampling gear for the first time.

Follow SPACE.com on Twitter @Spacedotcom. We're also on Facebook & Google+.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.