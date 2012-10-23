Soyuz Rocket Launches New Expedition 33 Crew to Space Station (Photos)

Expedition 33 Soyuz Launch

Members of the media photograph the Soyuz rocket as it launches with Expedition 33/34 crew members on Oct. 23, 2012.

Expedition 33 Soyuz Launch

The Soyuz rocket with Expedition 33/34 crew members, Soyuz Commander Oleg Novitskiy, Flight Engineer Kevin Ford of NASA, and Flight Engineer Evgeny Tarelkin of ROSCOSMOS onboard the TMA-06M spacecraft launches to the International Space Station on Tuesday, October 23, 2012, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Ford, Novitskiy and Tarelkin will be on a five-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

Expedition 33 Soyuz Launch #2

Expedition 33 Soyuz Launch #3

Blast Off! Soyuz Rocket Launches Expedition 33/34 Crew

The Soyuz rocket with Expedition 33/34 crew members, Soyuz Commander Oleg Novitskiy, Flight Engineer Kevin Ford of NASA, and Flight Engineer Evgeny Tarelkin of ROSCOSMOS onboard the TMA-06M spacecraft launches to the International Space Station on Tuesday, October 23, 2012, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

Soyuz Rocket Launches Expedition 33/34 Crew

A Russian Soyuz rocket launches the Soyuz TMA-06M space capsule into orbit carrying three new members of the International Space Station's Expedition 33 crew on Oct. 23, 2012. The Soyuz launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, and carried American astronaut Kevin Ford and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Evgeny Tarelkin into orbit.

Liftoff! Soyuz Rocket Launches Expedition 33/34 Crew

Expedition 33/34 Soyuz Crew Waves at Launch Pad

Expedition 33/34 crew members, Soyuz Commander Oleg Novitskiy, bottom, Flight Engineer Kevin Ford of NASA, and Flight Engineer Evgeny Tarelkin of ROSCOSMOS, top, wave farewell before boarding their Soyuz rocket just a few hours before their launch to the International Space Station on Tuesday, October 23, 2012, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

A Hippo Rides Into Space: Expedition 33/34 Launch

A small toy hippo hangs inside the Soyuz TMA-06 space capsule to serve as a zero-g indicator for Expedition 33/34 crewmembers Oleg Novitskiy, Kevin Ford and Evgeny Tarelkin during their Oct. 23, 2012, launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome. The toy was a gift to Novitskiy ( bottom left, the Soyuz commander) by his teenage daughter Yana.

Fish in Space: Aquatic Crew of Expedition 33

An aquatic crew of 32 medaka fish launched to the International Space Station on Oct. 23, 2012, alongside three new members of the outpost's Expedition 33 crew. The fish are part of an experiment to see how they adapt to microgravity.

Space Hippo of Russia: Expedition 33/34 Launch

A small toy hippo with the Cyrillic word for "Russia" hangs inside the Soyuz TMA-06 space capsule to serve as a zero-g indicator for Expedition 33/34 crewmembers Oleg Novitskiy, Kevin Ford and Evgeny Tarelkin during their Oct. 23, 2012, launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome. The toy was a gift to Novitskiy, Soyuz commander, by his teenage daughter Yana