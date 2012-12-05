Tiny Satellites Launch From Space Station (Photos)

CubeSats Deployed From the International Space Station

Rick Mastracchio ‏(via Twitter as @AstroRM)

Three small CubeSats float above the Earth after deployment from the International Space Station. Astronaut Rick Mastracchio tweeted the photo from the station on Nov. 19, 2013.

NASA Launches First Exo-Brake Parachute from International Space Station

NASA

TechEdSat-3p deploys from the Japanese Small Satellite Orbital Deployer aboard the International Space Station.

Kibo Laboratory's Robotic Arm Deploys Cubesats

NASA

Three nanosatellites, known as Cubesats, are seen as they are deployed from a Small Satellite Orbital Deployer (SSOD) attached to the Kibo laboratory's robotic arm at 7:10 a.m. (EST) on Nov. 19, 2013.

Cubesats Seen from ISS

NASA

Three nanosatellites, known as Cubesats, are featured in this image photographed by an Expedition 38 crew member on the International Space Station. The satellites were released outside the Kibo laboratory using a Small Satellite Orbital Deployer attached to the Japanese module's robotic arm on Nov. 19, 2013. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, flight engineer, monitored the satellite deployment while operating the Japanese robotic arm from inside Kibo.

Cubesats Deployed from SSOD

NASA

Three nanosatellites, known as Cubesats, are deployed from a Small Satellite Orbital Deployer (SSOD) attached to the Kibo laboratory's robotic arm at 7:10 a.m. (EST) on Nov. 19, 2013. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, Expedition 38 flight engineer, monitored the satellite deployment while operating the Japanese robotic arm from inside Kibo.

TechEdSat-3p Deploys

NASA

This image shows the TechEdSat-3p after launch from the Japanese Small Satellite Orbital Deployer aboard the International Space Station.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide

NASA

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide, Expedition 33 flight engineer, works near the airlock in the Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station. The Small Satellite Orbital Deployer (SSOD) previously installed on the Multi-Purpose Experiment Platform (MPEP) is visible in the airlock. This image was released Oct. 4, 2012.

Cubesat Satellites and ISS

NASA

Several tiny satellites float in front of the ISS in this image by an Expedition 33 crew member from the International Space Station. This image was taken Oct.4, 2012.

Tiny Cubesat Satellites Launched in Space

NASA

The satellites were released outside the Kibo laboratory using a Small Satellite Orbital Deployer attached to the Japanese module's robotic arm on Oct. 4, 2012. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide, flight engineer, set up the satellite deployment gear inside the lab and placed it in the Kibo airlock.

TechEdSat-3p Deploys from ISS

NASA

This image shows the TechEdSat-3p deploying from the Japanese Small Satellite Orbital Deployer aboard the International Space Station.

Cubesat Satellites and ISS

NASA

Several tiny satellites float in front of the ISS in this image by an Expedition 33 crew member from the International Space Station. This image was taken Oct.4, 2012.