Spiral Galaxy NGC 1232 Space Wallpaper

Spiral Galaxy NGC 1232
This spectacular image of the large spiral galaxy NGC 1232 was obtained on Sept. 21, 1998, during a period of good observing conditions.
(Image: © ESO)

This spectacular space wallpaper of the large spiral galaxy NGC 1232 was obtained on Sept. 21, 1998, during a period of good observing conditions. It is based on three exposures in ultra-violet, blue and red light, respectively. The colours of the different regions are well visible : the central areas contain older stars of reddish colour, while the spiral arms are populated by young, blue stars and many star-forming regions. Note the distorted companion galaxy on the left side, shaped like the greek letter "theta".

