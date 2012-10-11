This spectacular space wallpaper of the large spiral galaxy NGC 1232 was obtained on Sept. 21, 1998, during a period of good observing conditions. It is based on three exposures in ultra-violet, blue and red light, respectively. The colours of the different regions are well visible : the central areas contain older stars of reddish colour, while the spiral arms are populated by young, blue stars and many star-forming regions. Note the distorted companion galaxy on the left side, shaped like the greek letter "theta".
Spiral Galaxy NGC 1232 Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO)
