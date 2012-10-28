SpaceX Dragon Capsule's 1st Station Cargo Flight to Station (Photos)

Dragon After Splashdown

SpaceX

Dragon after splashdown at 12:22PM PT on October 28, 2012.

Dragon in Blue: Space Station Capture

NASA TV

The blue Earth glows behind SpaceX's private Dragon spacecraft as it sits at the end of the International Space Station's robotic arm following its arrival on Oct. 10, 2012. The mission is the first commercial cargo delivery to the station for NASA.

SpaceX Dragon on Space Station: CRS-1

NASA TV

SpaceX's Dragon space cpsule is seen docked to the Harmony module on the International Space Station after its successful capture via robotic arm on Oct. 10, 2012, during the Commercial Resupply Services 1 mission, the first-ever commercial cargo flight to the station.

Capture! SpaceX Dragon Cargo Ship Arrives at Station

NASA TV

SpaceX's first commercial Dragon spacecraft is captured by a robotic arm on the International Space Station on Oct. 10, 2012, marking the first-ever resupply mission by a privately built spacecraft.

SpaceX Dragon and Station at Sunset

NASA TV

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft and the International Space Station soar into an orbital sunset while flying over China in this view from a camera outside the station during an Oct. 10, 2012, rendezvous during the first commercial cargo flight.

SpaceX Dragon Closing on Station

NASA TV

SpaceX's Dragon space capsule hovers just below the International Space Station's robotic arm in this view from an arm camera on Oct. 10, 2012, during the CRS-1 commercial cargo mission.

SpaceX Dragon Soars Over Earth

NASA TV

SpaceX's private Dragon capsule is backdropped by a blue Earth as it hovers near the robotic arm of the International Space Station during its Oct. 10, 2012, cargo delivery.

Station Astronaut View of Dragon Spacecraft

NASA TV

This view from a computer display inside the International Space Station shows SpaceX's Dragon capsule as it approaches to be grappled by the station arm on Oct. 10, 2012.

Dragon Nears Space Station with Cargo

NASA TV

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft approaches close to the International Space Station in this view from the station's robotic arm camera on Oct. 10, 2012. The Dragon capsule is flying the first commercial cargo mission to the station for NASA.

Expedition 33 Crew Photographs Dragon Arrival at Station

NASA TV

Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide (foreground) and NASA astronaut Sunita Williams set up cameras to record the arrival of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft at the International Space Station on Oct. 10, 2012.

SpaceX Dragon Over Bolivia

NASA TV

SpaceX's Dragon space capsule soars over Bolivia as it hovers near the International Space Station in this view from a camera on the station's robotic arm just before being grappled on Oct. 10, 2012.