Photos: Daring Skydiver Makes Record 24-Mile Supersonic Jump

Red Bull Stratos: One Giant Skydive Leap

Red Bull Stratos

Skydiver Felix Baumgartner makes the highest skydive ever Oct. 14, 2012. He jumped from 128,000 feet (39,000 meters), or about 24 miles up, during the Red Bull Stratos mission. [Full Story]

World's Highest Skydive: Triumph

Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Stratos

Skydiver Felix Baumgartner of Austria and Technical Project Director Art Thompson of the Unites States celebrate after successfully completing the world's highest skydive, a supersonic leap, for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, on Oct. 14, 2012. [Full Story]

Baumgartner Points After Successful Jump

balazsgardi.com/Red Bull Content Pool

Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria celebrates after successfully completing the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on Oct. 14, 2012.

Baumgartner Exults in Success

balazsgardi.com/Red Bull Content Pool

Life support engineer Mike Todd and Pilot Felix Baumgartner celebrate after successfully completing the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on Oct.14, 2012.

Baumgartner and Family Post-Jump

Jörg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria poses for a photograph with his family members during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on Oct. 14, 2012.

World's Highest Skydive by Felix Baumgartner

balazsgardi.com/Red Bull Content Pool

World's Highest Skydive: Touchdown!

Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool

World's Highest Skydive: Landing

Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool

Skydiver Felix Baumgartner of Austria lands after successfully completing the world's highest skydive, a supersonic leap, for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, on Oct. 14, 2012.

Red Bull Stratos: World's Highest Skydive

Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool

Baumgartner Lands

Red Bull Stratos

After freefalling for more than 4 minutes, Felix Baumgartner slows his descent via parachute on Oct. 14, 2012. [Full Story]

Baumgartner's Parachute

Red Bull Stratos

