Photos: Daring Skydiver Makes Record 24-Mile Supersonic Jump

Red Bull Stratos: One Giant Skydive Leap
Skydiver Felix Baumgartner makes the highest skydive ever Oct. 14, 2012. He jumped from 128,000 feet (39,000 meters), or about 24 miles up, during the Red Bull Stratos mission. [Full Story]
World's Highest Skydive: Triumph
Skydiver Felix Baumgartner of Austria and Technical Project Director Art Thompson of the Unites States celebrate after successfully completing the world's highest skydive, a supersonic leap, for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, on Oct. 14, 2012.
Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria celebrates after successfully completing the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on Oct. 14, 2012.
Life support engineer Mike Todd and Pilot Felix Baumgartner celebrate after successfully completing the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on Oct.14, 2012.
Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria poses for a photograph with his family members during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on Oct. 14, 2012.
Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria celebrates after successfully completing the world's highest skydive, a supersonic leap, for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, on Oct. 14, 2012.
Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria celebrates after successfully completing the world's highest skydive, a supersonic leap, for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, on Oct. 14, 2012.
Skydiver Felix Baumgartner of Austria lands after successfully completing the world's highest skydive, a supersonic leap, for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, on Oct. 14, 2012.
Skydiver Felix Baumgartner of Austria celebrates after successfully completing the world's highest skydive, a supersonic leap, for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, on Oct. 14, 2012.
After freefalling for more than 4 minutes, Felix Baumgartner slows his descent via parachute on Oct. 14, 2012.
After freefalling for more than 4 minutes, Felix Baumgartner slows his descent via parachute on Oct. 14, 2012. [Full Story]