Air Force Launches New GPS Satellite (Photos)

Global Positioning System IIF-3 Satellite Launch #2

Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-37 on Oct. 4, 2012, at 8:10 a.m. EDT with the U.S. Air Force’s Global Positioning System (GPS) IIF-3 satellite.

Global Positioning System IIF-3 Satellite Launch

Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance

Global Positioning System IIF-3 Satellite Launch

United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-37 with the U.S. Air Force’s Global Positioning System (GPS) IIF-3 satellite on Oct. 4, 2012, at 8:10 a.m. EDT.

Global Positioning System IIF-3 Satellite Launch

The Oct. 4, 2012 launch marks the 9th ULA launch this year, the 54th Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) mission, and the 65th launch since ULA was formed nearly six years ago.

GPS IIF-3 Satellite Encapsulated Inside Payload Fairing

The U.S. Air Force's GPS IIF-3 satellite, encapsulated inside its 4-meter diameter payload fairing, is mated to a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 launch vehicle.

Global Positioning System IIF-3 Satellite Ready for Launch

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV stands ready for launch at Space Launch Complex-37 with the Air Force’s Global Positioning System (GPS) IIF-3 payload.

Delta 4 GPS IIF-3 Pre-Launch Mated to Delta 4

Global Positioning System IIF-3 Satellite Ready for Launch

GPS IIF-3 is the third in a series of next generation GPS satellites and will join a worldwide timing and navigation system.

Global Positioning System IIF-3 Satellite Ready for Launch

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV stands ready for launch at Space Launch Complex-37 with the Air Force’s Global Positioning System (GPS) IIF-3 payload. GPS IIF-3 is the third in a series of next generation GPS satellites and will join a worldwide timing and navigation system.

GPS IIF-3 Satellite Encapsulated Inside 4-Meter Diameter Payload Fairing

GPS IIF-3 Satellite Encapsulated Mated to Launch Vehicle

