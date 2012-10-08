Amazing Auroras: Northern Lights of October 2012 (Photos)

October 2012 Aurora and Pipeline in Alaska

Erika Sudz/Sudzy's Photography

Astrophotographer Erika Sudz sent in a photo of an aurora taken in Fairbanks, AK, on Oct. 8, 2012. She was standing under the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline, which shows reflected car tail lights.

October 2012 Aurora over Northern Germany

Michael Theusner

Astrophotographer Michael Theusner took this photo of an aurora and meteor near Dornsode, northern Germany, Oct. 8-9, 2012.

Aurora Near Williams Lake, British Columbia

Stefan Friesen

Astrophotographer Stefan Friesen took this photo of an auroral display near his home of Williams Lake, British Columbia on Oct. 9, 2012..

Aurora Over Cape Breton, NS, Canada

Kristy MacLeod

Astrophotographer Kristy MacLeod sent in this aurora photo she took from her home in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Oct. 8, 2012.

October 2012 Aurora over MacLean Lake, Severn, ON, Canada

Heather and Michael Cory

Astrophotographers Heather and Michael Cory sent in this photo taken from their deck on MacLean Lake, Severn, ON, Canada, on Oct. 8, 2012.

October 2012 Aurora Over Edmonton, AB, Canada

Mike Bateman

Astrophotographer Mike Bateman sent in an aurora photo taken in Edmonton, AB, Canada, Oct. 8, 2012.

October 2012 Aurora Over Edmonton, AB, Canada #2

Mike Bateman

Astrophotographer Mike Bateman sent in an aurora photo taken on a balcony south of Edmonton, AB, Canada, Oct. 8, 2012.

October 2012 Aurora Over Lake Superior

Shawn Malone/LakeSuperiorPhoto

Astrophotographer Shawn Malone caught this aurora over the Central Upper Peninsula of Michigan on October 1, 2012.

CME Causes Colorful Aurora

Joseph Bradley (via NASA)

An aurora in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, that appeared in the sky in the early hours of Oct. 1, 2012 due to the effects of a coronal mass ejection (CME) that erupted from the sun three days earlier.

October 2012 Aurora Over Maryland

George Varros (via NASA)

A coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun sparked auroras as far south as Maryland, late at night on Sep. 30, 2012. This image was captured in New Market, MD.