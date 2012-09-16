Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Sept. 16, 2012

Neil Armstrong Buried at Sea, Curiosity Passes Physical and an Explosion on Jupiter

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Last week NASA pioneer Neil Armstrong was buried at sea, Curiosity passed its physical and scientists say dark energy is real. See the top stories of the last week here.

Explosion on Jupiter Spotted by Amateur Astronomers

An apparent impact on Jupiter early Monday (Sept. 10) created a fireball on the planet so large and bright that amateur astronomers on Earth spotted the flash. [Full Story]

Asteroid Flies by Earth Thursday: How to Watch Online

Gianluca Masi – The Virtual Telescope Project

A newfound asteroid that may be the size of three football fields will whiz by Earth on Thursday (Sept. 13), and you can watch the close encounter live online. [Full Story]

JFK's 'Moon Speech' Still Resonates 50 Years Later

NASA

Fifty years ago today, in a famous speech at Rice University, President John F. Kennedy declared, “We choose to go to the moon.” [Full Story]

Giant Super-Magnetic Star Has Scientists Buzzing

ESA - Christophe Carreau.

The most magnetic massive star seen yet has just been revealed, which is dragging a giant cloak of trapped charged particles around it. [Full Story]

Mars Rover Curiosity 'Flawlessly' Acing Health Checks

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity is on the verge of passing a rigorous month-long health checkup with flying colors, scientists announced today (Sept. 12). [Full Story]

Elusive Dark Energy Is Real, Study Says

NASA, ESA, E. Jullo (JPL/LAM), P. Natarajan (Yale) and J-P. Kneib (LAM)

The chances that dark energy — the mysterious stuff thought to be behind the universe’s accelerating expansion — is real stand at 99.996 percent, according to a new study. [Full Story]

Snow on Mars: NASA Spacecraft Spots 'Dry Ice' Snowflakes

NASA, Christine Daniloff/MIT News

A Mars-orbiting spacecraft has detected carbon dioxide snow falling on the Red Planet, making Mars the only body in the solar system known to host this weather phenomenon. [Full Story]

1st Alien Planets Found Around Sun-Like Stars in Cluster

NASA/JPL-Caltech

For the first time, astronomers have found alien planets orbiting sun-like stars in a crowded star cluster, researchers announced today (Sept. 14). [Full Story]

Farewell, Neil Armstrong: 1st Moonwalker Buried at Sea

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Late astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first person to set foot on the moon, was buried at sea today (Sept. 14). [Full Story]

NASA

Former astronaut Jose Hernandez, who’s now running for Congress, has a new book out detailing his journey from being a migrant farmworker to becoming an astronaut. [Full Story]