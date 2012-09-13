The Space Window at the the U.S. National Cathedral (Photos)

The Space Window at National Cathedral

The 'Space Window' was designed by St. Louis artist Rodney Winfield and fabricated under his supervision. Whirling stars and orbiting planets are depicted in orange, red and white on a deep blue and green field.

Service Commemorating the Fifth Anniversary of Apollo 11

A special service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving marked the Fifth Anniversary of the Lunar Landing at the Washington Cathedral at 11:00 a.m. EDT, Sunday July 21, 1974.

Space Window Dedication

During the Apollo 11 Fifth Anniversary commemorative service, the "Space Window" was dedicated in a brief ceremony at the Washington's National Cathedral in 1974.

Dedication of Space Window

Dean Francis B. Sayre, Jr., reads a special service from the high altar after presentation of a Lunar Rock from the crew of Apollo 11 Astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin in 1974.

Dr. Thomas O. Paine, Former NASA Administrator

Dr. Thomas O. Paine, former NASA Administrator, reads a lesson from the pulpit of the Washington Cathedral, in a special service of commemoration, marking the fifth anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission in 1974.

Dr. James C. Fletcher, NASA Administrator

Dr. James C. Fletcher, Administrator of NASA, reads a lesson from the pulpit of the Washington Cathedral in a special service of commemoration in 1974 marking the fifth anniversary of the lunar landing of the Apollo 11 mission.

Armstrong Carries Lunar Rock

Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong carries a lunar rock in the processional to the high alter to be presented to the Washington Cathedral flanked by Apollo 11 crew members Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr. and Michael Collins in 1974.

Dean Francis B. Sayre, Jr. Blesses the Space Window

Dean Francis B. Sayre, Jr., blesses the Space Window in the Washington Cathedral in dedication ceremonies, in the background (l-r) Mrs. and Mr. Rodney Winfield; Dr. James C. Fletcher, NASA Administrator; Apollo 11 Astronauts Michael Collins, Neil A. Armstrong, and Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr.; Dr. Thomas O. Paine, former NASA Administrator, in 1974.

Space Window at National Cathedral

The 'Space Window' at Washington National Cathedral features a moon rock returned to Earth by Neil Armstrong and his Apollo 11 crew. The cathedral hosted a memorial service for Armstrong on Sept. 13, 2012 to mark the passing of the first moonwalker.