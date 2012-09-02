Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Sept. 2, 2012

Space Sugar, SpaceX Gets Green Light and Black Hole Bonanza Discovered

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Last week NASA cleared SpaceX to begin making runs to the international space station, millions of black holes were discovered and scientists spotted "space sugar." See the top stories of the last week here.

Does NASA's Curiosity Rover Have the Smarts to Find Life on Mars?

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Mars rover,Curiosity is on the hunt to judge whether the Red Planet ever had an environment capable of supporting microbial life. But it will likely stop short of answering whether there has ever been life on Mars?[Full Story]

Blue Moon Wows Skywatchers

Kalani Pokipala

A second full moon in August occurs on August 31, called by some a "blue moon." [Full Story]

NASA's Moonwalking Apollo Astronauts: Where Are They Now?

NASA

Neil Armstrong was the first man ever to walk no the moon, but by no means the only one. Here's a look at the 12 men to land on the moon and their command module pilots who stayed in lunar orbit. [Full Story]

Neil Armstrong's Death May Spur Apollo 11 Landing Site Preservation

NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

The passing of famed astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon and commander of Apollo 11, may strengthen the movement to designate the Tranquility Base lunar landing site as a National Historic Landmark. [Full Story]

Liftoff! NASA Launches Twin Probes to Study Earth's Radiation Belts

United Launch Alliance/Pat Corkery

After a week of delays, NASA's Radiation Storm Belt Probes mission to study the Van Allen belts around Earth is expected to launch into orbit atop a Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Fla. [Full Story]

NASA Clears SpaceX for Private Cargo Delivery Missions

NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA has formally cleared Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) to begin making cargo runs to the international space station following the company's completion of its $400 million Commercial Orbital Transportation Services contract agreement with the agency.[Full Story]

Two Alien Planets Found with Twin Suns Like 'Star Wars'' Tatooine

NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle

Astronomers have found evidence that binary stars can have more than a single planet. They can support entire alien solar systems. [Full Story]

Space Sugar Discovered Around Sun-Like Star

NASA, JPL-Caltech, WISE Team

A team of astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) has spotted sugar molecules in the gas surrounding a young sun-like star. [Full Story]

Black Hole 'Bonanza': Millions Found by NASA Space Telescope

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/STScI

More than 2.5 million bright black holes were discovered throughout the universe in an all-sky survey by NASA's WISE infrared space telescope. [Full Story]

Signals from Mars: Why will.i.am Sent a Song from the Red Planet

Interscope Records

The motivation behind NASA and will.i.am's collaboration to beam the first song from Mars to Earth was to inspire students to pursue STEM education, the rapper says.[Full Story]