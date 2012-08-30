Spacewalking Astronauts Fix Up Space Station (Photos)

Astronaut Sunita William Begins Spacewalk

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams floats outside the International Space Station's Quest airlock just after beginning a maintenance spacewalk on Aug. 30, 2012, in this view from a NASA camera on the station's exterior.

Expedition 32: Spacewalkers Get to Work

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams (left) and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide (right) begin a planned 6.5-hour spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Aug. 30, 2012, in this still from a NASA TV broadcast.

Spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide Holding Failed Power Box on Spacewalk

Japanese spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide is pictured holding a failed power switching unit during a spacewalk on Aug. 30, 2012. In the photo, Hoshide is riding on the end of the space station's robotic arm.

Spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide on Space Station Robotic Arm

A photo of Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide on the end of the International Space Station's robotic arm during a spacewalk on Aug. 30, 2012.

Expedition 32 Spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide's Helmet Camera

A view from the camera mounted on Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide's helmet during the Expedition 32 spacewalk on Aug. 30, 2012. Hoshide is loosening screws on a power unit on the exterior of the International Space Station.

Helmet View From Spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide During Spacewalk

A view of Earth below from the helmet camera of Japanese spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide on Aug. 30, 2012. The gold, cylindrical spacecraft parked to the right in the photo is the Japanese robotic HTV-3 cargo freighter.

Spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide Snaps Picture of Sunita Williams

This view from Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide's helmet camera shows him snapping a photo of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams as he flies past her on the tip of the space station's robotic arm during a spacewalk on Aug. 30, 2012..

Expedition 32 Spacewalk - Robotic Arm

A view of the International Space Station's robotic arm during the Expedition 32 spacewalk on Aug. 30, 2012. During the spacewalk, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide rode on the end of the robotic arm to reach a power unit on the exterior of the station.

Spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide's Helmet Camera View

A view from the helmet camera of spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide during a spacewalk on Aug. 30, 2012.

Spacewalker Akihiko Hoshide

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and NASA astronaut Sunita Williams (out of frame), performed a spacewalk to upgrade the International Space Station on Aug. 30, 2012.

Spacesuit Checkout: Expedition 32

Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of JAXA waves while testing his spacesuit inside the International Space Station ahead of an Aug. 30, 2012 spacewalk with crewmate Sunita Williams of NASA. NASA astronaut Joe Acaba (left) assists.