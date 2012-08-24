This composite space wallpaper represents the close environment of Beta Pictoris as seen in near infrared light. This very faint environment is revealed after a very careful subtraction of the much brighter stellar halo. The outer part of the image shows the reflected light on the dust disc, as observed in 1996 with the ADONIS instrument on ESO's 3.6 m telescope; the inner part is the innermost part of the system, as seen at 3.6 microns with NACO on the Very Large Telescope.
Beta Pictoris as Seen in Infrared Light Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO/A.-M. Lagrange et al.)
