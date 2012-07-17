Trending

The Cone Nebula (NGC 2264) Space Wallpaper

The Cone Nebula (NGC 2264)
Radiation from hot stars off the top of the picture illuminates and erodes this giant, gaseous pillar.
(Image: © NASA, H. Ford (JHU), G. Illingworth (UCSC/LO), M.Clampin (STScI), G. Hartig (STScI), the ACS Science Team, and ESA)

Additional ultraviolet radiation causes the gas to glow, giving the pillar its red halo of light.

