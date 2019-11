In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, President Franklin D. Roosevelt visited Langley Field on July 29, 1940. President Roosevelt sits in a car inside a NACA hangar, two unidentified men stand behind the car, and the wing of a plane is visible in the background.

The National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

