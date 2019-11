'Space Program: Mars' — Artist Tom Sachs' Vision (Photos)

"Space Program: Mars" by Tom Sachs

Installation view of "Space Program: Mars" by Tom Sachs at Park Avenue Armory in 2012, co-presented by Creative Time and Park Avenue Armory. During the May 16 to June 17 exhibition, Sachs and his team offer real-time demonstrations of every phase of Mars exploration, from launch to landing and walking on the Red Planet. More information at tomsachsmars.com.

Eannarino Performs Tasks for "Space Program: Mars"

Mary Eannarino performs mission tasks in preparation for "Space Program: Mars."

Extravehicular Mobility Unit in Tom Sachs' "Space Program: Mars"

Extravehicular Mobility Unit.

Mobile Quarantine Facility in "Space Program: Mars"

Installation view of Mobile Quarantine Facility (MQF).

Mission Control Center in "Space Program: Mars"

Installation view of Nick Doyle and Pat McCarthy at Mission Control Center (MCC). Landing Excursion Module (LEM) in background.

Mars Roving Vehicle in "Space Program: Mars"

Tom Sachs' studio team navigates Mars landscape in Mars Roving Vehicle.

Pat McCarthy Working on "Space Program: Mars"

Installation view of Pat McCarthy working on the Landing Excursion Module (LEM).

Installation view of Mars Yard in "Space Program: Mars"

Installation view of Mars Yard, showing Gonzales Crater, Sample Return Suitcase, Entry Descent Landing (EDL), The Sun, and Mortar.

Bike Station in "Space Program: Mars"

Installation view of "Space Program: Mars" by Tom Sachs, showing Bike Station and Repair Station. Vader Fridge, MILF Fridge, and Hot Nuts in background.

The Dig in "Space Program: Mars"

Installation view of The Dig, showing Gonzales Crater, Scoring Saw, Surveillance Camera, Floor Raper, Insemination, and Dig Light. Civilian witness seating behind.

Tom Sachs on WAR Bike in "Space Program: Mars."

Installation view of the Landing Excursion Module (LEM), Mars Excursion Roving Vehicle (MERV), and Tom Sachs on WAR Bike in "Space Program: Mars."