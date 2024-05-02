16 best places to see the annular 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2024

Ahu Tongariki Moai on Easter Island is one of the locations to watch the annular solar eclipse from.

On Oct. 2, an annular solar eclipse will be visible from within a broad path sweeping across the Pacific Ocean, Easter Island and southern South America. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon drifts in front of the sun while it's slightly farther from Earth than during a total solar eclipse, so it doesn't completely cover the sun's disk.

Peaking at 7 minutes and 25 seconds, during which 93% of the sun's center will be covered, this path will measure approximately 165 to 206 miles (265 to 331 km) wide and move across landmasses, including Rapa Nui (Easter Island) and its 1,000 moai, southern Chile and Argentina. It will be the longest annular solar eclipse until Feb. 6, 2027, when a 7 minutes and 51 seconds "ring of fire" will be visible once again from Chile and Argentina as well as from Uruguay, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria.

During an annular solar eclipse, it is NEVER safe to look directly at the sun without solar eclipse glasses designed for solar viewing. Read our guide on how to observe the sun safely .

It's sensible to properly plan an engaging, worthwhile vacation, building an itinerary around a solar eclipse so you won't be too disappointed if a cloud blocks the eclipse at the wrong moment. That's definitely the case for this "ring of fire," which occurs in a region where clouds are likely.

Although most of the scenic spots are arguably on Rapa Nui, experienced eclipse chasers often observe annulars from the path's edge to see extended views of Baily's beads . Chile and Argentina are the only places to be in that category.

Here are 16 spots that could be perfect locations for this rare event.

All times come from timeanddate and are for the "ring of fire" only. A partial solar eclipse will be seen about 85 minutes before and after the ring.

1. Ahu Tongariki

Ahu Tongariki Location: Rapa Nui (Easter Island) Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 14:04 EASST, 5 minutes and 50 seconds

Rapa Nui is reached by plane from Santiago, Chile, 2,600 miles (4200 kilometers) west. Perhaps its most iconic location is the newly restored Ahu Tongariki, where 15 moai are positioned on a 200-foot-long (60 m) ceremonial platform. The eclipse will take place 67 degrees up in the northern sky.

2. Rano Raraku

View to Rano Raraku volcano from Ahu Tongariki moais at Rapa Nui (Easter Island) (Image credit: Posnov via Getty Images)

Rano Raraku Location: Rapa Nui (Easter Island) Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 14:04 EASST, 5 minutes and 51 seconds

This quarry on the slopes of an extinct volcano is where most of the moai were carved, and there are about 400 still in situ. It's very close to Ahu Tongariki.

3. Hanga Roa

Hanga Roa Location: Rapa Nui (Easter Island) Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 14:03 EASST, 6 minutes and 22 seconds

Given that this eclipse could be about finding a gap in the clouds, the capital city, Hanga Roa — where most of the accommodation is — may be the best place to view.

4. Ahu Tahai

Ahu Tahai Location: Rapa Nui (Easter Island) Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 14:03 EASST, 6 minutes and 20 seconds

Part of a ceremonial complex restored in 1974 by American archaeologist William Mulloy, Ahu Tahai has five prominent moai. It's just north of Hanga Roa.

5. Moai Paro

The tallest moai called Paro weighs 82 tons. (Image credit: Posnov via Getty Images)

Moai Paro Location: Ahu te Piro Kura, Rapa Nui (Easter Island) Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 14:04 EASST, 5 minutes and 47 seconds

This moai at Ahu Te Pito Kura on the East Coast is over 32 feet long, weighs 82 tons and lies with its face in the ground.

6. Te Pito o Te Henua

Te Pito o Te Henua Location: Rapa Nui (Easter Island) Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 14:03 EASST, 6 minutes and 3 seconds

A massive 'navel of the world' boulder that is said to mark where the people of the Rapa Nui culture thought the center of the world was.

7. Anakena Beach

7. Anakena Beach Location: Rapa Nui (Easter Island) Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 14:04 EASST, 5 minutes and 28 seconds

Seven moai stand guard at Ahu Nau-Nau on the white coral sand beach of Anakena on the northeast coast of Rapa Nui. Nearby is a single moai, Ahu-Ature Huki.

8. Ahu Huri a Urenga

Ahu Huri a Urenga Location: Rapa Nui (Easter Island) Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 14:04 EASST, 6 minutes and 18 seconds

The lone moai statue at Ahu Huri A Urenga — one of the few not on the coast — is the only one with four hands. Close to Hanga Roa, it looks at the sunrise point on the June solstice and is considered a solar observatory.

9. Orongo

A large Caldera at Orongo. (Image credit: Wojtek BUSS /Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Orongo Location: Rapa Nui (Easter Island) Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 14:03 EASST, 6 minutes and 29 seconds

Perched on a ridge between a deep crater and a vertical drop to the ocean, the stone village of Orongo will have the longest 'ring of fire' on Rapa Nui.

10. Cochrane

Cochrane Location: Capitán Prat Province, Patagonia Aisén Region, Chile Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 17:21 CLST, 5 minutes, 54 seconds

As the 'ring of fire' reaches Chile, it will be about 26 degrees above north-northwest. A base for adventures into the Aisén or Aysén region is Cochrane, which is halfway between the centerline and the northern limit, and just to the northeast is Tamango National Reserve.

11. Santa Julia

Santa Julia Location: Puerto Murta, Río Ibáñez, Patagonia Aisén Region, Chile Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 17:24 CLST, 0 minutes 1 second

Watch from the edge if you want to see extended Baily's beads. A good location might be in Patagonia's Aisén region just north of Santa Julia on the Carretera Austral, the name given to Chile's 775-mile (1,247 km) long Route 7 through rural Patagonia.

12. Chile Chico

General Carrera Lake, surrounded by glaciers and mountains (Image credit: Christian Heinrich via Getty Images)

Chile Chico Location: Patagonia, Chile Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 17:24 CLST, 85 % partial solar eclipse

Another edge option is Chile Chico on the northern edge of the path in Chilean Patagonia. On the southern shore of General Carrera Lake, ringed by glaciers and mountains, it's right on the border with Argentina. It's very close to Lago Jeinimeni National Reserve for condors and guanacos and Parque Patagonia .

13. Perito Moreno National Park

Perito Moreno National Park Location: Santa Cruz Province, Argentina Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 17:21 ART, 6 minutes, 17 seconds

Perito Moreno National Park is a vast, wild place covering 126,830 hectares of mountains, valleys and lakes (don't confuse it with Perito Moreno Glacier, which is in Los Glaciares National Park, south of the path). Perito Moreno National Park is entirely within the path, with the driest area in the east. Open from October to April, it can be windy and snowy at any time.

14. Puerto Deseado

Puerto Deseado Location: Santa Cruz Province, Argentina Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 17:27 ART, 3 minutes and 22 seconds

At Puerto Deseado on the Deseado River, the prize is a likely clearer sky and a much lower eclipse, with the sun about 20 degrees above NNW on the coast of Argentina. Head to Ramon Lista 55 miles (89 km) northwest on Highway 281 for edge effects.

15. Puerto San Julián

Puerto San Julián Location: Santa Cruz Province, Argentina Time and duration of 'ring of fire': 17:24 ART, 5 minutes, 12 seconds

This natural harbor in Patagonia is home to a small town. It used to be frequented by long-distance sailing ships, with Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan overwintering here in 1520 during the world's first circumnavigation. He named the local people "Patagonians." It's the perfect location if you're undecided about whether to go to the centerline or the edge —as it's easy to get to both by car.

16. Cruise ship

16. Cruise ship Location: Pacific or Atlantic Time and duration of 'ring of fire': TBC/TBC

The path of annularity on Oct. 2 will stretch 8,800 miles (14,163 km), but barely 600 miles (1,000km) crosses land. That makes a Pacific cruise possible, though the path passes very close to the Falkland Islands in the southern Atlantic (however, Antarctica cruises that visit the Falklands tend to start in November).