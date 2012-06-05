Transit of Venus 2012: An Observer's Guide (Gallery)

Your Guide to Venus Transit 2012 (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

Make sure to see the June 5 passage of the planet Venus across the face of the sun: a similar event won't happen again until the year 2117. [See our Transit of Venus 2012: Complete Coverage Special Report.]

Venus and Mercury Positions, June 1, 2012

NASA/SDO (via Twitter @NASA_SDO)

This Solar Dynamics Observatory image shows the positions of Venus and Mercury a few days before the Venus transit of June 5-6, 2012.

NASA

This still from a NASA video shows the position of Venus on the sun's disk in Pacific Daylight Time on June 5, 2012 during the last transit of Venus for 105 years.

Venus and the Passing Airplane

Yannick Le Garrec

Will you be lucky enough to see an amazing image like this? An Airbus 320 (Paris-Madrid) passes exactly in front of Venus' disk near the moment of the second contact. This image was taken by Yannick Le Garrec from Cerny, France on June 8, 2004.

Last Chance for You to See Venus Cross the Sun (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

If you miss it in June you won't have another opportunity until the year 2117.

Venus Transit 2012 Sky Map

Starry Night Software

The transit of Venus will take place June 5-6, 2012.

Transit of Venus Orbital Guide

Starry Night Software

On Tuesday June 5, 2012, Venus will be exactly between the Earth and the sun. Venus' orbit (shown in grey in this edge-on view) is tilted 3.4 degrees to the Earth's orbit (shown in green).

Venus Transits: 2004 and 2012

NASA

This still from a NASA video shows the positions of Venus on the face of the sun at various stages during the transit of Venus on June 5, 2012, as well as on June 4, 2004.

Henry and the Venus Transit

Francis and Henry Thackeray

The safest viewing of the Venus transit can be obtained by using a projection of the sun, as shown here. Henry Thackeray stands in front of an image of the June 8, 2004 Venus transit taken by Francis Thackerey for school in Pretoria, South Africa.

Venus Transit 2012 World Visibility Map

Michael Zeiler, eclipse-maps.com (via ESA)

World visibility of the transit of Venus on 5-6 June 2012. Spitsbergen is an Artic island – part of the Svalbard archipelago in Norway – and one of the few places in Europe from which the entire transit is visible. For most of Europe, only the end of the transit event will be visible during sunrise on 6 June.

The Black Drop Phenomenon

Astronomical School of Odessa

This image displaying the "black drop effect" was taken by the Astronomical School of Odessa from Odessa, Ukraine on June 8, 2004.