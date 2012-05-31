Mission Pictures: SpaceX's 1st Dragon Flight to Space Station

Dragon Over the Rocky Mountains

ESA/NASA

SpaceX's Dragon unmanned cargo spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station on May 25, 2012, the first commercial vehicle to do so. Photo taken by Dutch astronaut André Kuipers.

SpaceX Dragon Detached from ISS

NASA TV

SpaceX's Dragon space capsule is detached from its docking port on the International Space Station on May 31, 2012 ahead of the spacecraft's return to Earth to end its first voyage to the orbiting lab.

SpaceX Dragon Attaches to the ISS

ESA/NASA

Monitoring Dragon's Approach

ESA/NASA

Dragon Space Station Departure

NASA TV

The Dragon capsule is shown here on space station cameras, attached to the station's robotic arm after it is disconnected from the orbiting laboratory to end its five-day stay.

Andre Kuipers Inside Dragon Capsule

NASA

This view of European Space Agency astronaut Andre Kuipers, Expedition 31 flight engineer, is among the first set of imagery from the crew showing the freshly opened SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. This image was released May 28, 2012.

Dragon's Golden Gate

ESA/NASA

SpaceX's Dragon at Space Station

NASA

NASA astronauts Don Pettit (right) and Joe Acaba (left) with European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andre Kuipers wave from inside SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, now attached to the International Space Station

Astronauts Inside SpaceX's Dragon Capsule

SpaceX/NASA TV

NASA astronaut Don Pettit (left) and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko pose for a photo after entering SpaceX's Dragon capsule on the International Space Station for the first time on May 26, 2012.

Cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko Floats Inside SpaceX Dragon

NASA TV

An internal camera captures the view inside SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, the first commercial spacecraft to link up with the International Space Station, as Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko floats inside.

Inside of the Dragon Module

NASA/ESA

Interior view of the dragon module. SpaceX's Dragon unmanned cargo spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station on May 25, 2012, the first commercial vehicle to do so. Photo taken by Dutch astronaut André Kuipers.