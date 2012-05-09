Photos: ATK’s Liberty Rocket & Private Spaceship

Liberty Rocket Composite Crew Capsule
Rocket manufacturer ATK will use a composite space capsule as the vehicle to launch atop its new Liberty rocket. The first manned flight is set for 2015.
Liberty Rocket Concept for Commercial Launches
The new Liberty launch vehicle, which draws on parts of NASA's cancelled Ares I rocket and Europe's Ariane 5 rocket, will use existing infrastructure at Kennedy Space Center--including, possibly, the mobile launch platform shown in this illustration.
Liberty Rocket Launches Toward Space
An artist's illustration of ATK's new Liberty rocket launching a private space capsule into low-Earth orbit.
ATK's New Manned Space Capsule
The Liberty Spacecraft includes a Composite Crew Module, which ATK built at its composite facility in Iuka, Mississippi.
ATK Liberty Rocket Test in DM-3
The five-segment solid rocket motor that comprises Liberty’s first stage has successfully completed three static tests at ATK’s facility in Promontory, Utah.
Liberty Launch System's New Cargo Pod
The private Liberty launch system will include a pressurized pod that can carry 5,100 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station.
Liberty Rocket Graphic By ATK and Astrium
The Liberty launch vehicle combines the proven systems from NASA's space shuttle fleet and Europe's Ariane 5 expendable rocket. This graphic shows how they combine into the new ATK-Astrium Liberty rocket.
Ariane 5 Rocket Launch
The Ariane 5, a component of the new Liberty rocket, has had 47 consecutive successful launches to date.
Installing Insulation in the New Liberty Rocket
The Liberty first stage incorporates advanced new materials in the insulation and liner, resulting in higher performance, ATK officials say.
Ariane 5's Vulcain Engine
The Vulcain 2, built by Safran/Snecma, serves as the second stage engine for ATK's Liberty rocket.