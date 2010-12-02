Amazing Auroras of 2010

Norwegian Woods

Fredrik Broms

Stunning auroras offer a cosmic light show in 2010 to skywatchers on Earth. Fredrik Broms of Kvaløya, Norway says: "Tonight (Apr. 5, 2010) the storm hit the Earth with full force, producing some of the nicest auroras of the whole season…. Never before have I been able to watch auroras without freezing, which is a completely new experience to me." www.fredrik_broms.fotosidan.se

Don't Mess with the Zoltan

Zoltan Kenwell

Zoltan Kenwell captured this image north of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on April 1, 2010. He said: "This is what the profile of the aurora belt looks like at my latitude. Soft and fluffy! A very different view than the lucky ones much closer to the north."

Finlandia

M-P Markkanen

M-P Markkanen, of Posio, Finland captured this image on April 1, 2010, and remarked, "What a lovely moonrise it was! And when I turned my back the auroras were performing their own show on the northern sky! It's my birthday (yes, I'm April's Fool), so nature gave me [a] lovely present."

Southern Man

Steve Thomson

Steve Thomson of Cromwell, Central Otago, New Zealand, took this shot of the Aurora Australis (Southern Lights) on April 6, 2010.

Don't Frighten the Horse

Wioleta Zarzycka

Wioleta Zarzycka in Iceland remarks, "The density of solar wind [was] very low [on April 7, 2010], so probably that's why the aurora looked like a milk or fog. But the horses didn't worry about it....

Almost Heaven

P-M Heden

"I'm in heaven," says photographer P-M Hedén. "Well almost, I'm in Härjedalen, Sweden with a lovely landscape, great night sky and [the] Aurora Borealis!"

North to Alaska

John Dean

John Dean, of Nome, Alaska took this photo on Apr. 5, 2010. "Lots of rayed bands, arcs, curtains.… " he said.

Reflecting Light

Tony Wilder

Skywatcher Tony Wilder of Chippewa Falls, WI took this snapshot of green auroras reflecting off water during a strong geomagnetic storm on May 2-3, 2010. Photo by Tony Wilder of Chippewa Falls, WI. Used with permission.

Crimson Skies

Joseph A. Shaw

Skywatcher Joseph Shaw of Bozeman, Montana took this stunning view of red auroras shining bright during an intense geomagnetic storm overnight on May 2-3, 2010. Photo by Joseph A. Shaw. Used with permission.

The Solar Windy City

Soichi Noguchi

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi snapped this picture of auroras over North America from the International Space Station. "Astro_Soichi," as he is known on Twitter, posted it to the internet on May 8, 2010. Lake Michigan is the dark area outlined by lights. Chicago, Illinois is represented by the bright concentration of lights adjoining the lake.