Final Voyage of Space Shuttle Enterprise (Photos)

Shuttle Debuts on Broadway

NASA/Robert Markowitz

Space shuttle Enterprise, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), is seen as it flies near the Empire State Building, Friday, April 27, 2012, in New York.

Enterprise and SCA Fly Above the Statue of Liberty

Mike Prospero

The SCA and Enterprise are seen near the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor, April 27, 2012.

Closeup of Shuttle Enterprise Flying Over New York

David Dozier/David Dozier Photography

David Dozier took this great shot of Enterprise and its 747 jet carrier aircraft during the prototype orbiter's final flight on April 27, 2012.

Enterprise Flies over the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor

NASA/Robert Markowitz

Space shuttle Enterprise, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), is seen as it flies near the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline, Friday, April 27, 2012, in New York.

Crowds Watch Shuttle Enterprise Fly Over New York

Daniel Ortiz

Reader Daniel Ortiz snapped this shot of the shuttle Enterprise on April 27, 2012, near the Hudson River and 72nd Street.

Enterprise and SCA on Final Approach to JFK Airport

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

Clara Moskowitz, SPACE.com Assistant Managing Editor, got this shot of Enterprise and the SCA at JFK Airport as they were about to land, April 27, 2012.

Enterprise and SCA Fly Above the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

NASA/Robert Markowitz

Space shuttle Enterprise, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), is seen as it flies near the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, Friday, April 27, 2012, in New York.

Enterprise and SCA Flying Near Pier 86, Manhattan

Denise Chow

SPACE.com staff writer Denise Chow photographed the Enterprise and SCA flying near Pier 86 by the USS Intrepid in New York City, future home of the Enterprise. Photo taken April 27. 2012.

Upper West Side Enterprise Flyby

Kendra Snyder

Reader Kendra Snyder caught the Enterprise between the buildings of Manhattan's Upper West Side at 80th and Broadway on April 27, 2012.

Shuttle Enterprise from Chelsea Piers

Andrea Thompson

Andrea Thompson, Managing Editor of our sister site OurAmazingPlanet, caught the Enterprise flying over the Hudson from Chelsea Piers on April 27, 2011.

Enterprise and SCA Fly Overhead Above the Hudson River

Tom Chao

SPACE.com producer Tom Chao saw the Enterprise fly overhead from Pier 64 at 24th Street, Manhattan, April 27, 2012.