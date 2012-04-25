April Auroras: Dazzling Photos of Northern Lights

April 2012 Aurora over Lake Superior

Shawn Malone

Skywatcher Shawn Malone sent in this photo of an aurora taken during the evening of April 23-24, from Marquette, Michigan, south shore of Lake Superior.

April 2012 Aurora over Lake Superior #2

Shawn Malone

April 2012 Aurora over Lake Superior #3

Shawn Malone

April 2012 Aurora over Lake Superior #4

Shawn Malone

April 2012 Aurora over Lake Superior #5

Shawn Malone

April 2012 Aurora over Lake Superior #6

Shawn Malone

Alaska Aurora Dances on April 12, 2012

Luke Kilpatrick

The aurora as seen from atop Murphy Dome mountain near Fairbanks in the early morning of April 12, 2012.

One Little Lyrid Meteor over Alberta, Canada

Shauna M. Jackson

Skywatcher Shauna M. Jackson sent in this picture taken on April 22, 2012. She writes: "I took this last night when I was shooting the Aurora and stars, just east of Elk Island Park, in Alberta Canada. I caught one little Lyrid Meteor."

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2012: Bill Allen

Bill Allen

Photographer Bill Allen of Ralph, Saskatchewan in Canada captured this amazing view of a Lyrid meteor and the northern lights during the Lyrid meteor shower peak overnight on April 21-22, 2012

Alaska's Aurora Blazes Above the Snow

Luke Kilpatrick

The northern lights flicker above Alaska's Murphy Dome mountain on April 12, 2012.

Aurora over Yellowknife, Canada, April 17. 2012

Auroramax

Auroramax, an automated camera took this photo and tweeted: "Latest image of aurora borealis above Yellowknife, NWT taken at 00:49 MDT on April 17, 2012."