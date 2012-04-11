Photo Journal: Northern Lights Expedition, a Reporter's-Eye View

Warm Clothing for Alaska

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

In April 2012, SPACE.com reporter Mike Wall joined a team of scientists searching for auroras in the chilly reaches of Alaska. Join Mike on his trip with this photo journal, which begins - like all trips - with some packing. Mike Wall: I broke out the warm clothes for my trip to Fairbanks, but the Great White North isn't throwing any blizzards my way. Daytime temperatures have climbed into the mid-40s Fahrenheit during my stay. [See our complete coverage of Mike's journey.]

Northern Lights Over Alaska: Project Aether

Luke Kilpatrick

The aurora dances high in the sky over Murphy Dome, Alaska, early in the morning on April 11, 2012.

Northern Lights Over Alaska: Project Aether

Luke Kilpatrick

The northern lights blaze in the Alaskan sky in the early morning hours of April 11, 2012, trumping the city lights of nearby Fairbanks (at right).

Yukon Mountains Seen from the Air

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

The snow-covered mountains of Canada's Yukon Territory, as seen during the flight from Seattle to Fairbanks.

Fairbanks from Above

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

A look at Fairbanks from above.

Polar Bear Pelt on a Wall

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

Taxidermists must do a brisk business in Fairbanks. There is no shortage of mounted trophy animals, antlers and pelts, such as this polar bear skin, which hangs in the lobby of my hotel.

Sunset in Fairbanks, Alaska

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

Sunset in Fairbanks, at around 9:15 p.m. local time.

Field Headquarters of Project Aether: Aurora

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

This house about 10 minutes outside of Fairbanks served as headquarters for the Project Aether: Aurora team.

Snowshoes and Helium Tanks

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

Some tools of the expedition's trade: snowshoes and helium tanks.

Project Aether Rock Carving

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

The aurora expedition made a lasting impression, carving its name into a rock wall near the rented house.

Mike Wall on Location in Alaska

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

SPACE.com reporter Mike Wall stands near a possible balloon launch site; Alaska's White Mountains loom in the distance.