Photo Journal: Northern Lights Expedition, a Reporter's-Eye View

Warm Clothing for Alaska
In April 2012, SPACE.com reporter Mike Wall joined a team of scientists searching for auroras in the chilly reaches of Alaska. Join Mike on his trip with this photo journal, which begins - like all trips - with some packing. Mike Wall: I broke out the warm clothes for my trip to Fairbanks, but the Great White North isn't throwing any blizzards my way. Daytime temperatures have climbed into the mid-40s Fahrenheit during my stay. [See our complete coverage of Mike's journey.]
The aurora dances high in the sky over Murphy Dome, Alaska, early in the morning on April 11, 2012.
The northern lights blaze in the Alaskan sky in the early morning hours of April 11, 2012, trumping the city lights of nearby Fairbanks (at right).
The snow-covered mountains of Canada's Yukon Territory, as seen during the flight from Seattle to Fairbanks.
A look at Fairbanks from above.
Taxidermists must do a brisk business in Fairbanks. There is no shortage of mounted trophy animals, antlers and pelts, such as this polar bear skin, which hangs in the lobby of my hotel.
Sunset in Fairbanks, at around 9:15 p.m. local time.
This house about 10 minutes outside of Fairbanks served as headquarters for the Project Aether: Aurora team.
Some tools of the expedition's trade: snowshoes and helium tanks.
The aurora expedition made a lasting impression, carving its name into a rock wall near the rented house.
SPACE.com reporter Mike Wall stands near a possible balloon launch site; Alaska's White Mountains loom in the distance.