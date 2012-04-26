Inspiring Space Art Gallery: Space Foundation Student Contest Winners 2012

Space Swirl

Raquel Arens won 2nd place in the 6th-8th grade Painting category and attends Eagleview Middle School, Colorado Springs, Colo. The judges also awarded Raquel the Space Foundation Achievement Award.

Staring at the Night Sky

Grace Tesar won the grand prize in the PreK-2nd grade category and attends The Classical Academy in Central, Colorado Springs, Colo. Grace also won the first prize for multimedia use in the PreK-2nd grade category.

Solar System

Meerab Atiq won the grand prize in the 3rd-5th grade category and attends Beaconhouse School System in Lahore, Pakistan. Meerab also won 1st place in the 3rd-5th grade painting category.

Earth from Space

Syed Nofal Shah Bokhari won the grand prize in the 6th-8th grade category and attends Army Public Schools and College, Kohat, Pakistan. Syed also won 1st place in the 6th-8th grade Painting category.

Check-In at the Space Hotel

Syed Nofal Shah Bokhari won the grand prize in the 9th-12th grade category and attends Hamdard Public School, Karachi, Pakistan. Syed also won 1st place in the 9th-12th grade multimedia category.

Multicolored Universe

Delaney Grootwassink won 2nd place in the PreK-2nd Grade multimedia category and attends Safety Harbor Elementary School, Safety Harbor, Fla.

Astronaut's View

Omer Faroaq won 3rd place in the PreK-2nd Grade multimedia category and attends Roots School System, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Astronaut's First Steps

Munakib E-Noor won 1st place in the PreK-2nd Grade painting category and attends Roots School System, Islamabad, Pakistan.

Blasting Through Space

Aylana Wray won 2nd place in the PreK-2nd Grade painting category and attends The Classical Academy in Central, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Alien Meeting

Alec Falk won 3rd place in the PreK-2nd Grade painting category and attends Prairie Winds Elementary School, Monument, Colo.

Life on Mars?

Ayesha Iftikhar won 1st place in the PreK-2nd Grade drawing category and attends The City Kindergarten Defense Campus, Karachi, Pakistan.