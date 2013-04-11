Images: North Korea's Rocket and Missile Program

Activity at North Korean Launch Center

DigitalGlobe via Getty Images

Sohae Launch Facility, North Korea, Nov. 26, 2012: This satellite image of the Sohae Launch Facility on Nov. 26, 2012 shows a marked increase in activity at North Korea's Sohae (West Sea) Satellite Launch Station. This activity is consistent with launch preparations as witnessed prior to the failed April 13, 2012 launch of the Unha 3 (i.e., Universe or Galaxy 3) space launch vehicle (SLV) carrying the Kwangmyongsong 3 (i.e., Bright Lodestar 3). Given the observed level of activity noted of a new tent, trucks, people and portable fuel/oxidizer tanks, should North Korea desire, it could possibly conduct its fifth satellite launch event during the next three weeks (e.g., by mid-December 2012).

North Korea's Unha-3 Rocket

This still from a CNN broadcast shows North Korea's Unha-3 rocket, as the country officials prepared for an attempted satellite launch in April 2012.

Satellite Image of North Korea Launch Pad

DigitalGlobe

This DigitalGlobe satellite image of the Tongchang-ri Launch Facility in North Korea was taken on April 9, 2012.

North Korea's Unha-3 Rocket: Simulation

Analytical Graphics, Inc.

This still from an AGI video simulation shows North Korea's Unha-3 rocket just after its April 2012 launch.

North Korea Unha-3 Rocket Launch Crash

Analytical Graphics, Inc.

The breakup and destruction of North Korea's Unha-3 rocket is shown in this still from simulation of the botched April 13, 2012, assembled by Analytical Graphics, Inc.

North Korea Unha-3 Rocket Debris

Analytical Graphics, Inc.

The debris field left from break up and crash of North Korea's Unha-3 rocket shortly after its April 13, 2012 launch is depicted in red in this still from an Analytical Graphics, Inc., simulation. North Korea is located at upper right.

North Korea's Unha-3 Rocket (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

North Korea has launched several rockets and missiles as part of budding space program. Here's how North Korea's Unha-3 rocket works.

North Korea's Unha-3 Rocket

This still from a CNN broadcast shows North Korea's Unha-3 rocket, which country officials say will launch a satellite into orbit in April 2012.

North Korea Launch Site - Vertial Engine Test Stand

DigitalGlobe

This DigitalGlobe satellite image shows the vertical engine test stand at the Tongchang-ri Launch Facility in North Korea. The image was taken on April 9, 2012.

North Korea Launch Site - Horizontal Processing Building

DigitalGlobe

This DigitalGlobe satellite image of the Tongchang-ri Launch Facility in North Korea shows the site's horizontal processing building. The image was taken on April 9, 2012.

North Korea's Missile Site Map

Karl Tate/SPACE.com

North Korea's missile launch site is located at Tongchang-ri.