Trending

North Korea's Unha-3 Rocket Launch Explained (Infographic)

By Spaceflight 

In April, North Korea is expected to attempt to orbit its first Earth satellite.
In April, North Korea is expected to attempt to orbit its first Earth satellite.
(Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)

North Korea launched a new long-range rocket on April 13, which it said carried the country's first Earth-orbiting satellite, but the rocket broke apart shortly after liftoff and crashed into the sea. The Unha-3 rocket launch was scheduled to mark the 100th birthday of North Korea's founder Kim il-Sung, who founded the communist state in 1948 and sparked criticism from the U.S. and other countries over the rocket's potential use as a military weapon. Learn some of the scant details available of North Korea's April 2012 rocket launch plan in the SPACE.com infographic above.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.