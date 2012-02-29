MUOS-1 Satellite Launches on Atlas 5 Rocket Space Wallpaper

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Feb. 24, 2012, with the U.S. Navy’s Mobile User Objective System-1 (MUOS-1) satellite. (Image: © Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance)

