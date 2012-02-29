Omega Centauri Looks Radiant in Infrared Space Wallpaper

Trending

Omega Centauri Looks Radiant in Infrared
Called Omega Centauri, the sparkling orb of stars is like a miniature galaxy.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/NOAO/AURA/NSF )

A cluster brimming with millions of stars glistens like an iridescent opal in this image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. Called Omega Centauri, the sparkling orb of stars is like a miniature galaxy in this space wallpaper.In this new view of Omega Centauri, Spitzer's infrared observations have been combined with visible-light data from the National Science Foundation's Blanco 4-meter telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile.

