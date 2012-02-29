SPACE.com Announces Facebook Sweepstakes Winners

This telescope is just one of dozens of prizes available in the SPACE.com Facebook Sweeptakes. But hurry! It ends Jan. 16, 2012.

SPACE.com would like to thank everyone that participated in the Space.com Facebook Sweepstakes.

The SPACE.com USA Sweepstakes began Dec. 19 and was open to U.S. citizens ages 18 or older. There were multiple prizes to be won with three telescopes as the grand prizes.

We would like to thank the sweepstakes' sponsors for donating prizes for our fans, the Documentary Channel provided DVDs of the film "Space Tourists" and Anousheh Ansari provided the signed edition of the book "My Dream of Stars."

The following is a complete list of winners from SPACE.com Sweepstakes:

First Name Last Name Prize City and State Week 1 Daniel B Galaxies Calendar Altadena, CA Richard B Space: From Earth to the Edge… (Hardcover) Port Orchard, WA Catherine B Hubbard Scientific Star Chart Long Beach, CA John C Space.com T-Shirt St. Augustine, Fl William D Bomber Leather Jacket Warner Robins, Ga Chris D Space.com T-Shirt Missoula, MT Jody D Space.com T-Shirt LA. Ca Daniel G Space.com T-Shirt Hamburg PA Delano J Space.com T-Shirt Yakima, WA Maggie J Space.com T-Shirt Portland, OR Dave L Space.com T-Shirt Simi Valley CA Oakley M Skywatchers 2012 Calendar Santa Fe, NM John M Space.com T-Shirt Uhrichsville OH Carrie N Space.com T-Shirt SHERBURNE NY David P Space.com T-Shirt San Diego, CA Richard S Space.com T-Shirt Quitman, TX Carl S Space.com T-Shirt Rogers, Arkansas Stephen S Astronomy 2012 Calendar Sandy Lake, PA Dean S Space Tourists DVD from the DOC Store Bodfish, ca. Roger S Space.com T-Shirt Bronxville, NY George W Celestron SkyMaster Giant 15X70 Binoculars Tulsa, OK Week 2 Kerri A Space.com T-Shirt Salem, IA Diana B The Universe Collectors Set DVD 14 Discs Clovis CA Kyle B Space.com T-Shirt Apex, NC Amy B Celestron SkyMaster Giant 15X70 Binoculars Anchorage, AK Merritt C Space.com T-Shirt Chattanooga Tn Roger E. C Sizing Up the Universe (Hardcover) Cleveland Heights OH Asia D Space.com T-Shirt Sheridan, WY Brandon G Space.com T-Shirt Windham, NH Curtis M Space.com T-Shirt Albany, NY David M Space.com T-Shirt Newell, WV Tony M Space.com T-Shirt BOS, MA John N Space.com T-Shirt Seattle, WA brian p Space.com T-Shirt yakima wa Randy S Hubbard Scientific Star Chart Hertford,NC Tamra S Space.com T-Shirt Peoria, AZ Robert S Space Tourists DVD from the DOC Store Akron, Ohio Terry S Space.com T-Shirt Mt. Morris, MI Dawn T Astronomy 2012 San Antonio, Texas Micah T Bomber Leather Jacket Tualatin, OR Christie T Galaxies Salt Lake City, UT Week 3 Eric A Space: From Earth to the Edge… (Hardcover) New Berlin, WI Robert C Wonders of the Solar System Peculiar, MO Kara D Space Station (IMAX) Sun Valley, NV Yuxi L Space.com T-Shirt Austin, TX Yegar L Space.com T-Shirt Orange Park, FL Joseph M Space.com T-Shirt Long Island City, NY Steve M Space.com T-Shirt Hilliard, OH Daniel M Astronomy 2012 Winchester, VA George W M Bomber Leather Jacket Bronx, NY Jim M Space.com T-Shirt Wichita Kansas John P Space.com T-Shirt Granada Hills, CA Terry S Space.com T-Shirt Blairsville, PA John S Space.com T-Shirt Laramie, WY Philip W Hubbard Scientific Star Chart Cibolo TX James W Skywatchers 2012 Albany, OR Steve W Space Tourists DVD from the DOC Store Buckhannon WV Douglas K Space.com T-Shirt Paragould, Arkansas Week 4 Bruce B Signed edition of Light this Candle Haysville, KS Donald B Space.com T-Shirt West Hamlin, WV Steve C Skywatchers 2012 West Monroe, LA Karen C Space.com T-Shirt Gansevoort, NY James D Space.com T-Shirt Bronx, NY Brian D Space.com T-Shirt Tucson, AZ Robert H Sizing Up the Universe (Hardcover) Hutto, TX Jessica H Space.com T-Shirt Henderson, NV Sean I Space Tourists DVD from the DOC Store Keller, TX Gary K Space.com T-Shirt Long Grove, IL Eric L Signed edition of My Dream of Stars Marysville, CA Maggie M Bomber Leather Jacket Bowling Green, KY Armando M Orion AstroView 6 Equatorial Reflector Telescope Alpine, TX Ira M Space.com T-Shirt Savannah, Georgia Tiana N 235 Grams - Morocco Thorne Bay, AK Bonnie R Space.com T-Shirt Groves, TX Greg S Space.com T-Shirt Woodland Hills, CA Jerry S Space.com T-Shirt Scottdale, PA Michael T Orion AstroView 6 Equatorial Reflector Telescope Colorado Springs,CO Diane W Celestron SkyMaster Giant 15X70 Binoculars Bensalem, PA Regina W Space.com T-Shirt Greenwood Indiana Brenda W Orion AstroView 6 Equatorial Reflector Telescope Long Beach, CA David W Space.com T-Shirt Dallas, Texas Alternate Winners Donald C Galaxies Hickory, NC Bruce F Space.com T-Shirt Jamaica, NY Staci J National Geographic: Inside The Milky Way Lexington SC Tyler K Space.com T-Shirt Tucson, AZ Teresa K Galaxies Council, NC April L Space.com T-Shirt Marlborough, MA Bruno L Signed edition of My Dream of Stars Del Rio, TX Fredrick M Space.com T-Shirt Garden City,MI David P Space.com T-Shirt Georgetown TX Guy S Space.com T-Shirt Cedar Michigan Robert S Space.com T-Shirt Tiverton, RI Thomas S Space.com T-Shirt Axton, VA Jon W Space.com T-Shirt Richmond, IN Randy W Hubbard Scientific Star Chart Lake Elsinore CA Dee S Celestron SkyMaster Giant 15X70 Binoculars Seymour, IN Rebecca G Skywatchers 2012 Peoria, AZ Shannon Z Space.com T-Shirt Del city, OK Meredith C Space.com T-Shirt Romeoville, IL Kaely M Space.com T-Shirt Lakewood, CO Nicholas S Space.com T-Shirt Burlington, VT Ray W Space Tourists DVD from the DOC Store Catlett, VA James J Astronomy 2012 Santa Fe, NM Mike B Space.com T-Shirt Davison, MI James N Signed edition of My Dream of Stars Sterling, CO

