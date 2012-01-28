Photos: Moon & Venus Dazzle in Skywatcher Views (Jan. 2012)

Venus and the Moon over Cianciana, Italy

Astrophotographer Vaiana Santo took this photograph on January 26, 2012, in Cianciana, Italy.

Venus and the Moon Photographed by Nishant Kumar

Astrophotographer Nishant Kumar took this photo of Venus and the moon on Jan. 26, 2012, somewhere in India.

Moon and Venus over North Carolina, January 2012

Astrophotographer Robert Cavanaugh captured the moon and Venus in North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2012

Venus and the Moon near Phoenix, AZ

Venus and the Moon frame lights in a parking lot in this photograph by Rob Britt taken on Jan. 25, 2012.

Venus and the Moon over Noida, India #2

Astrophotographer Roopesh Kumar Singh captured the moon and Venus over Noida, India, Jan. 25, 2012.

The Moon and Venus over British Columbia, Canada

Astrophotographer Daniel Stanyer got this shot of the moon and Venus on Jan. 25, 2012, in British Columbia, Canada.

