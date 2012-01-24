Northern Lights Photos: Amazing Auroras of January 2012

Aurora over Yellowknife, NWT, Canada, January 22, 2012.

AuroraMAX (http://www.asc-csa.gc.ca/auroramax.html)

Latest image of aurora borealis above Yellowknife, NWT taken at 19:41 MST on January 22, 2012. AuroraMAX is a five-year educational and public outreach initiative that features live broadcast of the Northern Lights from Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The project is designed to raise awareness of the science of the Northern Lights, and how the Sun’s relationship with Earth can affect our daily lives. AuroraMAX will allow skywatchers to follow the intensity and frequency of the aurora borealis leading up to Solar Maximum (hence the name AuroraMAX). Solar Maximum, the most active period of the Sun’s 11-year cycle (which consequently produces the most active auroras), is expected to peak in 2013.

Aurora over Lapland, Finland.

Antti Pietikainen

Astrophotographer Antti Pietikainen took this aurora photo on Jan. 24, 2012 in Muonio, Lapland, Finland.

Aurora over Salla, Finnish-Lapland

B. Art Braafhart

Astrophotographer B. Art Braafhart took this picture of the aurora on Jan. 24, 2012, at Salla, Finnish-Lapland.

Aurora over Salla, Finnish-Lapland #2

B. Art Braafhart

Astrophotographer B. Art Braafhart got this image of the aurora Jan. 24, 2012, at Salla, Finnish-Lapland.

Aurora over Salla, Finnish-Lapland #3

B. Art Braafhart

Astrophotographer B. Art Braafhart got this image of the aurora Jan. 24, 2012, at Salla, Finnish-Lapland.

Aurora near Kiruna, Northern Sweden

Jens Buchmann

Astrophotographer Jens Buchmann took this aurora picture Jan. 24, 2012, near Kiruna, Sweden.

Auroras near Kiruna, Northern Sweden #2

Jens Buchmann

Astrophotographer Jens Buchmann took this aurora picture Jan. 24, 2012, near Kiruna, Sweden.

Auroras near Kiruna, Northern Sweden #3

Jens Buchmann

Astrophotographer Jens Buchmann took this aurora picture Jan. 24, 2012, near Kiruna, Sweden.

Aurora over Norway, January 22, 2012

Helge Mortensen

Astrophotographer Helge Mortensen photographed the aurora on Jan. 22, 2012, in Kattfjord outside Tromsø, Norway.

Aurora over Voss, Norway, January 22, 2012

Terje Nesthus

Astrophographer Terje Nesthus captured this panoramic image of the aurora over Voss, Norway, January 22, 2012.

Aurora over Ivalo, Northern Lapland, Finland

Andy Keen

Astrophotographer Andy Keen snapped the aurora over Ivalo, Northern Lapland, Finland, January 22, 2012.