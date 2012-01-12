Photos: Private Space Traveler Richard Garriott, a 'Man on a Mission'

Richard Garriott After Making It into Space

Richard Garriott as seen in "Man on a Mission," a film by Mike Woolf that documents Garriott's 2008 privately paid flight to the International Space Station.

Richard Garriott Floats in the ISS

Thumbs Up for Space

American computer game developer Richard Garriott gives a thumbs up in while wearing a Russian Sokol spacesuit during a weightless ride to celebrate the release of his new game 'Tabula Rasa.'

Private Spaceman Suits Up

American entrepreneur Richard Garriott performs a pressure check of his brand new Russian-built Sokol spacesuit for his planned launch into space in October 2008.

Have Spacesuit, Will Travel

Space tourist Richard Garriott wears a Russian Sokol pressure suit during a seat liner fitting in Russia's Star City. He is due to launch to the International Space Station in October 2008.

Two generations of space travelers participate in the traditional planting of a tree outside the Cosmonaut Hotel crew quarters in Baikonur, Kazakhstan Oct. 8, 2008 as former NASA Skylab and space shuttle astronaut Owen Garriott assists his son, Richard Garriott.

Former Astronaut's Son Set for Space Tourist Trek

Richard Garriott, the world's first American second-generation astronaut, performs a fit check in a Russian Soyuz TMA-13 spacecraft for his planned Oct. 12, 2008 launch to the International Space Station.

Space Tourist, Station Crew to Launch Sunday

Soyuz space crew members from left: U.S. astronaut Michael Fincke, Russian cosmonaut Yury Lonchakov, and U.S. space tourist Richard Garriott. The three are scheduled to travel to the International Space Station on Oct. 12, 2008.

Richard Garriott and Fellow Astronauts

Richard Garriott (left) and two fellow astronauts as seen in "Man on a Mission," a film by Mike Woolf that documents Garriott's 2008 privately paid flight to the International Space Station.

Soyuz Crew Waves

Russian Federal Space Agency cosmonaut Yury Lonchakov (bottom), Soyuz commander and Expedition 18 flight engineer; NASA astronaut Michael Fincke, Expedition 18 commander; and American spaceflight participant Richard Garriott wave farewell from the steps of the Soyuz launch pad prior to their launch in the Soyuz TMA-13 spacecraft on Oct. 12, 2008 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.