Photos: Enceladus, Saturn's Cold, Bright Moon

Saturn's Icy Moon Enceladus
Saturn's icy moon Enceladus is seen in amazing detail by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which has been studying Saturn and its many moons since 2004.
Saturn's Moon Enceladus and Saturn's Rings
A view of Saturn's moon Enceladus, acquired by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during a close flyby of the icy moon on Oct. 28, 2015.
Geysers on Saturn Moon Enceladus
More than 100 geysers blast water ice, organic molecules and other material into space from the south polar region of Saturn’s moon Enceladus.
Enceladus: A Tectonic Feast
The Cassini spacecraft has been studying Saturn and its moons since it entered orbit in 2004. This image, taken on Oct. 5, 2008, is a stunning mosaic of the geologically active Enceladus after a Cassini flyby.
Plume Coming Off Saturn's Moon Enceladus
A view of a plume coming off Saturn's moon Enceladus, acquired by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during a close flyby of the icy moon on Oct. 28, 2015.
Hydrothermal Vents
This infographic illustrates hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor of Saturn's moon Enceladus and illustrates how scientists think water interacts with rock to produce hydrogen gas, which then spews out of the moon's icy crust and into space.
Cassini Dives Through Enceladus' Plumes
This illustration shows NASA's Cassini spacecraft diving through a geyser plume on Saturn's moon Enceladus in 2015.
Close-Up of Saturn's Moon Enceladus
A close-up view of the surface of Saturn's moon Enceladus, acquired by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during a flyby of the icy moon on Oct. 28, 2015.
Enceladus' South Polar Region
The south polar region of Saturn's active, icy moon Enceladus was seen by NASA's Cassini spacecraft deepest dive through the moon's icy plume. Image released Oct. 30, 2015.
Cassini Photo of Enceladus' North Pole
NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured this view of the north pole of Saturn's icy moon Enceladus during a flyby on Oct. 14, 2015.
Fractures Near Saturn Moon Enceladus North Pole
NASA's Cassini spacecraft photographed this cratered terrain near the north pole of Saturn's icy moon Enceladus during a close flyby on Oct. 14, 2015. Thin fractures slice through the craters — part of a network of similar cracks that wrap around the satellite.