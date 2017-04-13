Photos: Enceladus, Saturn's Cold, Bright Moon

Saturn's Icy Moon Enceladus

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Saturn's icy moon Enceladus is seen in amazing detail by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which has been studying Saturn and its many moons since 2004.

Saturn's Moon Enceladus and Saturn's Rings

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

A view of Saturn's moon Enceladus, acquired by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during a close flyby of the icy moon on Oct. 28, 2015.

Geysers on Saturn Moon Enceladus

NASA/JPL/SSI

More than 100 geysers blast water ice, organic molecules and other material into space from the south polar region of Saturn’s moon Enceladus.

Enceladus: A Tectonic Feast

NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

The Cassini spacecraft has been studying Saturn and its moons since it entered orbit in 2004. This image, taken on Oct. 5, 2008, is a stunning mosaic of the geologically active Enceladus after a Cassini flyby.

Plume Coming Off Saturn's Moon Enceladus

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

A view of a plume coming off Saturn's moon Enceladus, acquired by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during a close flyby of the icy moon on Oct. 28, 2015.

Hydrothermal Vents

NASA/JPL-Caltech

This infographic illustrates hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor of Saturn's moon Enceladus and illustrates how scientists think water interacts with rock to produce hydrogen gas, which then spews out of the moon's icy crust and into space.

Cassini Dives Through Enceladus' Plumes

NASA/JPL-Caltech

This illustration shows NASA's Cassini spacecraft diving through a geyser plume on Saturn's moon Enceladus in 2015.

Close-Up of Saturn's Moon Enceladus

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

A close-up view of the surface of Saturn's moon Enceladus, acquired by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during a flyby of the icy moon on Oct. 28, 2015.

Enceladus' South Polar Region

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

The south polar region of Saturn's active, icy moon Enceladus was seen by NASA's Cassini spacecraft deepest dive through the moon's icy plume. Image released Oct. 30, 2015.

Cassini Photo of Enceladus' North Pole

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured this view of the north pole of Saturn's icy moon Enceladus during a flyby on Oct. 14, 2015.

Fractures Near Saturn Moon Enceladus North Pole

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

NASA's Cassini spacecraft photographed this cratered terrain near the north pole of Saturn's icy moon Enceladus during a close flyby on Oct. 14, 2015. Thin fractures slice through the craters — part of a network of similar cracks that wrap around the satellite.