The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) radio telescope array in Chile captured this shot of a combined view of the Antennae Galaxies , which are about 75 million light-years from Earth. This cool space wallpaper reveals a view of the Universe that cannot be seen at all by visible-light and infrared telescopes.
First Image Released by Alma Telescope Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO))
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.