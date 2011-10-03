Trending

First Image Released by Alma Telescope Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

ALMA Telescope's First Image
(Image: © ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO))

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) radio telescope array in Chile captured this shot of a combined view of the Antennae Galaxies , which are about 75 million light-years from Earth. This cool space wallpaper reveals a view of the Universe that cannot be seen at all by visible-light and infrared telescopes.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.