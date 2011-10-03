First Image Released by Alma Telescope Space Wallpaper

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) radio telescope array in Chile captured this shot of a combined view of the Antennae Galaxies , which are about 75 million light-years from Earth. This cool space wallpaper reveals a view of the Universe that cannot be seen at all by visible-light and infrared telescopes.

