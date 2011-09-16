Photos: Soyuz Capsule Lands Safely With 3-Man Crew

Expedition 28 Floats Past the Moon

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz TMA-21 spacecraft is seen with the Moon in the background as it lands with Expedition 28 Commander Andrey Borisenko, and Flight Engineers Ron Garan and Alexander Samokutyaev in a remote area outside of the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Frid

Expedition 28 Touchdown

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz TMA-21 spacecraft is seen as it lands with Expedition 28 Commander Andrey Borisenko, and Flight Engineers Ron Garan and Alexander Samokutyaev in a remote area outside of the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2011.

Expedition 28 Crew in Chairs on the Ground

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Expedition 28 Commander Andrey Borisenko, left, Flight Engineers Alexander Samokutyaev, center, and Ron Garan, sit in chairs outside the Soyuz Capsule just minutes after they landed in a remote area outside the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2011.

Soyuz TMA-21 Space Capsule After Landing

NASA TV

The Russian Soyuz TMA-21 space capsule is seen in this still image from a NASA TV broadcast of the landing of three International Space Station crewmembers in Kazakhstan on Sept. 15, 2011.

Astronaut Ron Garan Smiles After Soyuz Landing

NASA TV

NASA astronaut Ron Garan is all smiles after landing back on Earth aboard a Russian Soyuz TMA-21 spacecraft following a 5 1/2-month mission to the International Space Station. Garan and two cosmonauts returned to Earth on Sept. 15, 2011.

Soyuz TMA-21 Space Capsule Undocks From ISS

NASA TV

This still from a camera on the Internaitonal Space Station shows the Russian Soyuz TMA-21 spacecraft with three astronauts onboard shortly after undocking from the orbiting lab on Sept. 15, 2011 for a landing on Sept. 16.

Expedition 28 Crew Bids Farewell to Space Station

NASA TV

American astronaut Ron Garan (center) and his two Russian crewmates Alexander Samokutyaev (waving) and Andrey Borisenko bid farewell to the International Space Station on Sept. 15, 2011 before undocking from the outpost and returning to Earth.

Ron Garan Final Space Photo

NASA

Astronaut Ron Garan tweeted, " My final tweet #FromSpace B4returning 2 our @FragileOasis Thanks 4 being w/me on this amazing journey More 2 come ."

Ron Garan Space Photo

NASA

Astronaut Ron Garan tweeted, "One of the last pictures I took #FromSpace #Aurora - southern lights - dancing with #Orion 9/14/11 18:48 GMT " about this photo.

Ron Garan at ISS

NASA

NASA astronaut Ron Garan, Expedition 28 flight engineer, is pictured in his crew quarters compartment in the Harmony node of the International Space Station.

Ron Garan Looks Out

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Expedition 28 Flight Engineer Ron Garan looks out the window of his helicopter as it prepares to depart for Karaganda from the Soyuz TMA-21 Capsule landing site outside of the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Friday, Sept. 16, 2011. Expedition 28 Commander Andrey Borisenko, and Flight Engineers Ron Garan, and Alexander Samokutyaev returned from more than five months onboard the International Space Station where they served as members of the Expedition 27 and 28 crews.