Stunning Northern Lights Photos of 2011

Northern Lights Ribbon Over Alberta

Don Arsenault

A twisting ribbon of bright green light dominates this view of the dazzling Sept. 9, 2011 northern lights display captured by photographer and skywatcher Don Arsenault in northern Alberta, Canada.

Northern Lights Over Grand Forks

Zach Williams

Skywatcher and photographer Zach Williams of Grand Forks, North Dakota, snapped this stunning view of the northern lights display on Sept. 6, 2011 during a strong geomagnetic storm. The stars of the Big Dipper, part of the constellation Ursa Major, shine in the dazzling scene. Says Williams: "This was something I've waited my whole life to see!"

Shimmering Auroras Over Northern Alberta

Don Arsenault

Skywatcher and photographer Don Arsenault snapped this view of the bright northern lights over northern Alberta, Canada on Sept. 9, 2011.

Aurora over Suomi, Minnesota, August 2011

Bob Donner (http://zazzle.com/solarflair)

Bob Donner got this aurora shot on August 5, 2011, at Suomi, Minnesota.

Aurora of September 2011 Seen From Space

Ron Garan/@Astro_Ron

Astronaut Ron Garan took this photo of the northern lights from the International Space Station. Garan tweeted the photo on Sept. 11, 2011.

Peak Aurora Activity on Sept. 9, 2011, Seen From British Columbia, Canada

Shauna Stanyer (www.flickr.com/photos/cookie_banana/)

Skywatcher Shauna Stanyer captured this shot of the super-charged aurora on Sept. 9, 2011, about one hour north of Prince George, British Columbia, Canada.

Aurora Arcs Over a Serene Lake

Don Arsenault

A wisp of aurora arcs over a serene lake in this spectacular photo captured by skywatcher and photographer Don Arsenault on Sept. 10, 2011 during a dazzling northern lights display.

August 2011 Aurora and Meteor by Colin Chatfield

Colin Chatfield

Skywatcher and photographer Colin Chatfield snapped this amazing aurora view on Aug. 5, 2011 from just outside Saskatoon in Saskatchewan, Canada, using a Canon 40D and Tokina 10-17mm fisheye lens. A meteor and eerie blue hue are visible in the upper left.

Aurora of Sept. 9, 2011 Seen From British Columbia

Dan Stanyer (www.flickr.com/photos/44964056@N04)

Skywatcher Dan Stanyer set his camera down on the road to take this picture of the aurora on Sept. 9, 2011 near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada.

Aurora over Sebago Lake, Maine, August 2011

John Stetson

John Stetson photographed the aurora over Sebago Lake, Maine, August 5, 2011.

Aurora over Thatcher, Utah, August 2011

Scott Lowther (www.up-ship.com)

Photographer Scott Lowther said, "The auroras were just barely visible to the naked eye here in Utah as a pink glowing dome on the northern horizon. But my camera (a Nikon D5000) was able to make out structure."