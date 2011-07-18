Photos: NASA's Last Shuttle Mission in Pictures

Magnus on the Middeck of Atlantis

NASA

With transfer chores wrapped up, NASA astronaut Sandy Magnus, STS-135 mission specialist, is pictured on the middeck of Atlantis on July 17, 2011, Flight Day 10, less than 24 hours before the shuttle was scheduled to undock from the International Space Station.

Ferguson in Raffaello Module

NASA

This image shows NASA astronaut Chris Ferguson, STS-135 commander, in the Raffaello multi-purpose logistics module, on July 17, 2011, Flight Day 10. The photo shows the great amount of work by joint crews from Atlantis and the International Space Station to transfer supplies to and from the two spacecraft.

Gathering Inside the Zvezda Service Module

NASA

Inside the Zvezda service module on the International Space Station, space shuttle Atlantis and station crew members take a break from an extremely busy work agenda for photos and a social period. Not much time remains for such reunions, as undocking and separation activities are scheduled for a little over 48 hours from the time this photo was made on July 16, 2011, Flight Day 9. The STS-135 crew consists of Commander Chris Ferguson, Pilot Doug Hurley, Mission Specialists Sandy Magnus and Rex Walheim; the Expedition 28 or station crew members are JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, NASA astronauts Ron Garan and Mike Fossum, and Russian cosmonauts Andrey Borisenko, Alexander Samokutyaev and Sergei Volkov.

Looking out the Cupola

NASA

This photo showing Magnus, a NASA astronaut with the Space Shuttle Program's final flight, taking advantage of the zero gravity of space and the panoramic view provided by the multi-windowed Cupola on flight day 9 of the STS-135 mission, July 16, 2011.

Table for Seven

NASA

Seven astronauts — six from NASA and one from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) — and three Russian cosmonauts participate on July 14, 2011 in a special meal on the Space Shuttle Atlantis' middeck. One of the final meals shared between shuttle and station crews has been called "The All-American Meal." The STS-135 crew consists of NASA astronauts Chris Ferguson, Doug Hurley, Sandy Magnus and Rex Walheim; the Expedition 28 or station crew members are JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, NASA astronauts Ron Garan and Mike Fossum, and Russian cosmonauts Andrey Borisenko, Alexander Samokutyaev and Sergei Volkov.

The Southern Lights as Seen from the International Space Station

NASA

This panoramic view from the International Space Station, looking past the docked shuttle Atlantis' cargo bay and part of the station including a solar array panel toward Earth, was taken on July 14, 2011 as the spacecraft passed over the Southern Hemisphere. Aurora Australis or the Southern Lights can be seen on Earth's horizon and a number of stars are visible also.

Southern Lights Seen from Space

NASA

One of the STS-135 Atlantis crewmembers took this photo of the Southern Lights or Aurora Australis while visiting the International Space Station on July 14, 2011. Part of the orbiter boom sensor system (OBSS) is seen, as it was attached on the end of the shuttle's robotic arm (out of frame). A part of the port side wing of the shuttle is at right and a solar panel for the station is at left edge.

The Shuttle Program's Final Spacewalk

NASA

Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis. Garan and fellow Expedition 28 astronaut Mike Fossum wrapped up a six-hour, 31-minute spacewalk Tuesday afternoon, performing upgrades and maintenance on the orbiting outpost. It's the final scheduled spacewalk during a shuttle mission.

Standing on Top of the World!

Ron Garan (via Twitter as @Astro_Ron)

Astronaut Ron Garan tweeted this image and said: "Standing On Top of the World! Px @Astro_Aggie took of me yesterday duirng our spacewalk Nice view of Persian Gulf."

ISS as Seen by a Spacewalker

Ron Garan (via Twitter as @Astro_Ron)

Astronaut Ron Garan tweeted this image of the International Space Station taken during his spacewalk: "Px I took #FromSpace yesterday during our spacewalk Shows #ISS from front-back, from #Atlantis to #Progress #NASA"

Suiting up for Spacewalk

NASA TV

NASA astronauts Mike Fossum is seen suiting up for a July 11, 2011 spacewalk, the last spacewalk of the space shuttle era, to work outside the International Space Station during the final shuttle mission STS-135 aboard Atlantis.