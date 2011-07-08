NASA's space shuttle Atlantis is slated to launch to the International Space Station on Friday (July 8) at 11:26 a.m. EDT (1526 GMT). Check out this webcast via Spaceflight Now for live coverage of the very last shuttle launch. Visit SPACE.com for complete coverage of Atlantis' final mission STS-135 or follow us @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.
Spaceflight Now Webcast: Watch the Last Shuttle Mission LIVE
