Gallery: The Infrared Universe Seen by Spitzer Telescope

After running out of the coolant that kept its instruments cold, the Spitzer Space Telescope begins a whole new mission all warmed up.

Orion Unveiled: Spitzer Telescope Spies Nebula’s Infrared Secrets

NASA/JPL-Caltech/S.T. Megeaty (Univ. of Toledo,OH).

This infrared image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope shows the Orion nebula, the closest massive star-making factory to Earth.

Spitzer Space Telescope: A Great First Year

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Artist's view of the Spitzer Space Telescope against the infrared sky. The band of light is the glowing dust emission from the Milky Way galaxy seen at 100 microns (as seen by the IRAS/COBE missions). Spitzer looks towards the Rho Ophiuchi star-formation region looming just above the disk of the Milky Way.

World's Largest Milky Way Image Unveiled

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Wisconsin

A section of the largest image of the Milky Way ever created. It was stitched together from 800,000 individual infrared images taken by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.

Star Explosion is Suprisingly Neat & Tidy

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Minn.

False-color image taken by Spitzer: Blue glow around Cas A is material heated by forward shock wave. Green, yellow and red is material heated by reverse wave.

Spitzer Telescope Warms Up to Its New Mission

NASA/Spitzer; Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics

The nearly edge-on galaxy NGC 5746 is partially obscured in visible-light photographs, making accurate classification impossible. This image from the Spitzer Space Telescope reveals the galaxy's true nature, showing a dramatic ring of warm dust surrounding the galaxy's bright nucleus.

Space Telescope Sees 'Mountains of Creation'

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Harvard-Smithsonian CfA/DSS

Spitzer image of the Mountains of Creation, or W5, in infrared. Inset shows visible light view of same region.

Black Hole Creates Eye in Middle of Cosmic Storm

NASA/JPL-Caltech/The SINGS Team (SSC/Caltech)

In the Spitzer image of NGC 1097, infrared light with shorter wavelengths is blue, while longer-wavelength light is red.

Source of Space Fireworks Discovered

Don Figer et al./NASA/JPL-Caltech

An infrared image of the region in the Scutum constellation where the massive star cluster containing the red supergiants (inset) was discovered.

Star's Corpse Illuminated by High-Energy Wind

X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO/T.Temim et al.; IR: NASA/JPL-Caltech

A new image from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and Spitzer Space Telescope shows the dusty remains of a collapsed star. The composite image of G54.1+0.3 shows X-rays from Chandra in blue, and data from Spitzer in green (shorter wavelength infrared) and red-yellow (longer wavelength infrared). Scientists think that a pulsar (the white source in the center) is sending off a wind that is heating up remnant supernova dust.

Astronomers Find Thousands of New Galaxies

NASA/JPL-Caltech/GSFC/SDSS

A false-color mosaic of the Coma cluster reveals thousands of new faint objects (green), many of which belong to the cluster. The mosaic combines visible-light data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (color coded blue) with long- and short-wavelength infrared views (red and green, respectively) from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.

Galaxy's Ghostly Arms Finally Explained

NASA/CXC/Univ. of Maryland/A.S. Wilson et al. Optical: Pal.Obs. DSS; IR: NASA/JPL-Caltech; VLA & NRAO/AUI/NSF

In this composite image of spiral galaxy M106, optical data is shown as yellow, radio data from the Very Large Array appears as purple, X-ray data from Chandra is coded blue and infrared data from the Spitzer Space Telescope appears red. The anomalous arms appear as purple and blue emission.